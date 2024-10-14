China's first report on quality of dying released in Shanghai
The first report in China focusing on the quality of dying was released in Shanghai on Sunday to mark World Hospice and Palliative Care Day.
The report proposes strengthening the design of the palliative care system, increasing financial investment, training professionals in the field, and raising social awareness to improve the quality of dying in China.
In Chinese culture, as in many others, a "good death" is considered an ideal ending to one's life, with a painless and dignified departure.
However, there is still a long way to go to achieve such gentle deaths, and improving the quality of life for terminally-ill patients in their final stage and meeting their psychological needs is one of the most notable.
"Multiple factors, such as uneven distribution of medical resources, lack of public awareness, and traditional taboos on the topic of death, are obstacles toward that goal," the report said.
The project took two years and the research team mainly consisted of students from the School of Sociology and Political Science of Shanghai University. The survey covered 3,780 respondents including family members of the deceased, doctors, nurses, and medical social workers nationwide, with quantitative analysis and interviews involved.
It is necessary not only to improve medical services and technical support but also to change social concepts, promote open communication among family members, and strengthen psychological support for terminally ill patients and their families, the report states.
It was released during the Sino-UK Palliative Care Summit and the first International Forum of the Yangtze River Delta Integrated Life Services Think Tank, hosted by the Palliative Care and Medical Social Work Research Center of the school, the Shanghai Fu Shou Yuan Public Welfare Foundation, and the Shanghai Qingpu Li Ji Academy.
"Maintaining dignity in the last mile of life is a serious but inescapable topic," said Li Jingheng, vice chairman of the foundation. "Palliative care actually provides a different choice from a painful dying, and it requires joint efforts from medical, elderly care, funeral and interment, as well as public welfare institutions."
China has been promoting the development of palliative care services in recent years, with more than 4,000 medical and health institutions nationwide setting up palliative care departments.