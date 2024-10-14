News / Metro

China's first report on quality of dying released in Shanghai

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0
The report proposes ways to allow more people a "good death" – a pain-free dignified departure considered ideal in Chinese culture, as in many others.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0

The first report in China focusing on the quality of dying was released in Shanghai on Sunday to mark World Hospice and Palliative Care Day.

The report proposes strengthening the design of the palliative care system, increasing financial investment, training professionals in the field, and raising social awareness to improve the quality of dying in China.

In Chinese culture, as in many others, a "good death" is considered an ideal ending to one's life, with a painless and dignified departure.

However, there is still a long way to go to achieve such gentle deaths, and improving the quality of life for terminally-ill patients in their final stage and meeting their psychological needs is one of the most notable.

"Multiple factors, such as uneven distribution of medical resources, lack of public awareness, and traditional taboos on the topic of death, are obstacles toward that goal," the report said.

China's first report on quality of dying released in Shanghai
Ti Gong

A speaker from the United Kingdom addresses the summit.

The project took two years and the research team mainly consisted of students from the School of Sociology and Political Science of Shanghai University. The survey covered 3,780 respondents including family members of the deceased, doctors, nurses, and medical social workers nationwide, with quantitative analysis and interviews involved.

It is necessary not only to improve medical services and technical support but also to change social concepts, promote open communication among family members, and strengthen psychological support for terminally ill patients and their families, the report states.

It was released during the Sino-UK Palliative Care Summit and the first International Forum of the Yangtze River Delta Integrated Life Services Think Tank, hosted by the Palliative Care and Medical Social Work Research Center of the school, the Shanghai Fu Shou Yuan Public Welfare Foundation, and the Shanghai Qingpu Li Ji Academy.

China's first report on quality of dying released in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The Sino-UK Palliative Care Summit is held in Qingpu District.

"Maintaining dignity in the last mile of life is a serious but inescapable topic," said Li Jingheng, vice chairman of the foundation. "Palliative care actually provides a different choice from a painful dying, and it requires joint efforts from medical, elderly care, funeral and interment, as well as public welfare institutions."

China has been promoting the development of palliative care services in recent years, with more than 4,000 medical and health institutions nationwide setting up palliative care departments.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     