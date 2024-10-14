China's first report on quality of dying released in Shanghai

The first report in China focusing on the quality of dying was released in Shanghai on Sunday to mark World Hospice and Palliative Care Day.

The report proposes strengthening the design of the palliative care system, increasing financial investment, training professionals in the field, and raising social awareness to improve the quality of dying in China.

In Chinese culture, as in many others, a "good death" is considered an ideal ending to one's life, with a painless and dignified departure.

However, there is still a long way to go to achieve such gentle deaths, and improving the quality of life for terminally-ill patients in their final stage and meeting their psychological needs is one of the most notable.

"Multiple factors, such as uneven distribution of medical resources, lack of public awareness, and traditional taboos on the topic of death, are obstacles toward that goal," the report said.