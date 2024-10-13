Surreal light forest illuminated for light festival in Fengxian

A new night attraction in Shanghai's Fengxian District is drawing attention as part of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival.

The event, at the Nine Trees Art Park, offers a blend of traditional culture and modern technology through October 18.

The festival's opening featured a live performance by the Nine Trees Philharmonic Orchestra. A special dance, showcasing the unique "rolling lantern" intangible cultural heritage of Fengxian, was also performed.

Lumina, a light and sound forest covering over 80,000 square meters was lit up for the festival.