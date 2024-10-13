﻿
News / Metro

Surreal light forest illuminated for light festival in Fengxian

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:48 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0
A new nighttime attraction in Shanghai's Fengxian District is drawing attention as part of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:48 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0
Surreal light forest illuminated for light festival in Fengxian
Ti Gong

Visitors explore Lumina, a light and sound forest covering over 80,000 square meters for the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival.

A new night attraction in Shanghai's Fengxian District is drawing attention as part of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival.

The event, at the Nine Trees Art Park, offers a blend of traditional culture and modern technology through October 18.

The festival's opening featured a live performance by the Nine Trees Philharmonic Orchestra. A special dance, showcasing the unique "rolling lantern" intangible cultural heritage of Fengxian, was also performed.

Lumina, a light and sound forest covering over 80,000 square meters was lit up for the festival.

Surreal light forest illuminated for light festival in Fengxian
Ti Gong

Visitors take photos of the light and sound forest during the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival.

Inspired by the ancient Chinese text "Shan Hai Jing" or "The Classic of Mountains and Seas," it offers visitors an immersive experience through five themed zones with mythical creatures interacting with visitors.

The event offers free reservations, which can be made on the WeChat account of the Nine Trees Art Park (hgsl2024). In addition to the main festival, light installations are set up across other local landmarks in Fengxian, further encouraging nighttime tourism.

The Fengxian District government anticipates the festival will boost the local economy, linking to other shopping and tourism events.

Discounts are being offered to ticket holders, aimed at stimulating sales in nearby commercial areas. The festival is seen as a key opportunity to enhance Fengxian's city image and support economic growth, the district government said.

Surreal light forest illuminated for light festival in Fengxian
Ti Gong

Light installations are set up across landmarks in Fengxian for the festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Fengxian
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     