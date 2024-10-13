Surreal light forest illuminated for light festival in Fengxian
A new night attraction in Shanghai's Fengxian District is drawing attention as part of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival.
The event, at the Nine Trees Art Park, offers a blend of traditional culture and modern technology through October 18.
The festival's opening featured a live performance by the Nine Trees Philharmonic Orchestra. A special dance, showcasing the unique "rolling lantern" intangible cultural heritage of Fengxian, was also performed.
Lumina, a light and sound forest covering over 80,000 square meters was lit up for the festival.
Inspired by the ancient Chinese text "Shan Hai Jing" or "The Classic of Mountains and Seas," it offers visitors an immersive experience through five themed zones with mythical creatures interacting with visitors.
The event offers free reservations, which can be made on the WeChat account of the Nine Trees Art Park (hgsl2024). In addition to the main festival, light installations are set up across other local landmarks in Fengxian, further encouraging nighttime tourism.
The Fengxian District government anticipates the festival will boost the local economy, linking to other shopping and tourism events.
Discounts are being offered to ticket holders, aimed at stimulating sales in nearby commercial areas. The festival is seen as a key opportunity to enhance Fengxian's city image and support economic growth, the district government said.