Shanghai's 'little leaves' primed for 7th CIIE

More than 3,000 "little leaves" took an oath at the Shanghai Exhibition Center to serve as volunteers at the 7th China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

More than 3,000 young volunteers are ready to welcome guests from home and abroad at the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo.

On Tuesday, 3,488 volunteers from 43 institutions and colleges took an oath at the Shanghai Exhibition Center in Jing'an District. Among them, 564 participants had previously volunteered at CIIEs.

The CIIE volunteers are nicknamed "little leaves" after the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the host venue for CIIE, which is shaped like a clover.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

According to the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, they will provide a variety of volunteer services on 165 posts, including on-the-spot guidance and consultation, guest contact and reception, exhibition registration and management, news releases, statistics, and medical treatment assistance. These volunteers will receive training and drills to help them become acquainted with the venues, service methods, and their responsibilities, according to officials. Huang Qianyi, a student at Shanghai University of Engineering Science, has been a "little leaf" at five previous CIIEs. She is eager to begin her sixth volunteer adventure at CIIE.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE