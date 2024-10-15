Shanghai's 'little leaves' primed for 7th CIIE
More than 3,000 young volunteers are ready to welcome guests from home and abroad at the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo.
On Tuesday, 3,488 volunteers from 43 institutions and colleges took an oath at the Shanghai Exhibition Center in Jing'an District. Among them, 564 participants had previously volunteered at CIIEs.
The CIIE volunteers are nicknamed "little leaves" after the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the host venue for CIIE, which is shaped like a clover.
According to the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, they will provide a variety of volunteer services on 165 posts, including on-the-spot guidance and consultation, guest contact and reception, exhibition registration and management, news releases, statistics, and medical treatment assistance.
These volunteers will receive training and drills to help them become acquainted with the venues, service methods, and their responsibilities, according to officials.
Huang Qianyi, a student at Shanghai University of Engineering Science, has been a "little leaf" at five previous CIIEs. She is eager to begin her sixth volunteer adventure at CIIE.
Huang described becoming a "little leaf" as a responsibility and a passion. Witnessing her own development while serving others is a rare opportunity in the journey of a young person.
"Where there is a will, there is a way, and I'm here. I wish to actively assist event attendees, demonstrating the vibrancy of Chinese youth to the rest of the globe."
Vong Hoi Ian, a Shanghai Jiao Tong University student from Macau, said she was both excited and nervous to volunteer at the exhibition.
"The China International Import Expo serves as a bridge for trade cooperation between our country and countries around the world. It is also an important platform for cultural exchange," she said.
"I believe that by assisting guests from all over the world, I can personally experience different cultures, which will surely be an unforgettable experience."
Approximately 30,000 volunteers have served in the past six expos, and the youth league stated that the CIIE's young volunteers have become a shining highlight of the event.