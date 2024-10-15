﻿
TCM hospital introduce shuttle bus lines

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:47 UTC+8, 2024-10-15
New services will cut the time it takes many patients to get to the hospital as well as making the journey more convenient for the elderly and people with mobility issues.
TCM hospital introduce shuttle bus lines
Ti Gong

Patients take picture of the timetable and stops of the new bus lines.

Longhua Hospital has teamed up with the transport authority in the Pudong New Area to introduce four shuttle bus lines between its Hangtou branch and the Xinchang, Shangnan, Liuzao and Huinan regions from this week.

Many residents said their travel times to the hospital would be cut by at least by half and elderly and people with mobility issues would greatly benefit.

A woman surnamed Ji living in Huinan said she had to take two buses from home to the hospital with a single journey taking up to 90 minutes.

"This shuttle bus greatly conveniences patients, as I only need to take the bus directly from my home. It is a door-to-door service," she said.

Longhua Hospital opened its branch in Pudong's Hangtou area in November 2023. It is the first comprehensive medical center in Pudong's southwestern region that offers both Western and traditional Chinese medical services.

"With the rising outpatient quantity and patients' demand for a more convenient transportation , we contacted the local authority to introduce the lines based on patient visits and on-site research. The four lines can help shorten patients' time and trouble on public transport while reducing vehicle pressure in the nearby areas," said Chen Xinlin, the hospital president. "We will also do renovation based on patients' suggestion and practical demand in the future."

﻿
﻿
