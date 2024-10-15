Charity project gives safe drinking water to children in Yunnan

The nearly 300 students and teachers at Liudou Primary School in rural Yunnan Province's Pingbian County are able to drink clean water thanks to a Shanghai charity program.

Previously, they had to fetch water running from water sources up to 4.5 kilometers away that had to be disinfected.

Due to a lack of appropriate equipment, there was always some sediment and soil in the water. In rainy seasons, the problem was more serious, posing a health risk with the school having to add even more disinfectant.