Charity project gives safe drinking water to children in Yunnan
The nearly 300 students and teachers at Liudou Primary School in rural Yunnan Province's Pingbian County are able to drink clean water thanks to a Shanghai charity program.
Previously, they had to fetch water running from water sources up to 4.5 kilometers away that had to be disinfected.
Due to a lack of appropriate equipment, there was always some sediment and soil in the water. In rainy seasons, the problem was more serious, posing a health risk with the school having to add even more disinfectant.
Under the Shanghai-Yunnan Spring Bud Project, part of a national program helping girls in poor areas of Yunnan Province finish school, Shanghai Children's Foundation is responsible for four counties and has helped 4,450 girls in primary school and 940 university students.
During a visit by officials, the foundation learned about the drinking water problems and decided to expand its charity work by setting up a safe drinking water project.
Teaming up with AIA Insurance, the project has donated 14 pieces of drinking water equipment to nine schools, giving nearly 5,000 students and teachers access to safe drinking water.
The foundation said it would welcome more enterprises and individuals to join them in their efforts.