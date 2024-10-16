Accessible movie screening for visually impaired to mark white cane day

An movie screening for people with visual impairment was held at Cathay Theatre to mark White Cane Safety Day, with narration providing details of what was occurring on-screen.

An accessible movie screening for people with visual impairment was held at Cathay Theatre in Huangpu District on Tuesday to mark White Cane Safety Day. It is one of the nearly 200 such movie screenings planned for the rest of this year. As the theater lights dimmed, the big screen began to display the movie "Till Love Do Us Apart."

Many visually impaired viewers arrived at the cinema accompanied by their guide dogs, interpreting the movie journey through aural cues.



The host sat in the first row, with a small lamp and a stack of narration scripts on her knees.

In the gaps between the characters' dialogue and background music, she raised the microphone and detailed the story unfolding on the screen for the audience. "Both the narration script and the narrator's oral description were very professional, making me feel as if I was in the movie scene," said Lu Feng, a visually impaired viewer. His guide dog, a gentle labrador retriever, lay quietly at his feet throughout the movie. The dog has three sisters, all of whom have become guide dogs serving visually impaired people.

"We don't have many opportunities to meet. Every time I come to watch an accessible movie, it's also a good opportunity to get together with my friends," Lu said. "Especially when the narrator can tell the story with emotion, moving us with their feelings, it's very touching." In addition to using the power of technology to allow more blind people to share the benefits of the development of film and television culture, the supporting organization, the Shanghai Yicai Flying Foundation, joined with ADM, a global leader in human and animal nutrition based in the United States, to deliver dog food packages to audience members with visual impairment who use guide dogs. This year, under the support of the ADM corporate social responsibility program ADM Cares, ADM Pet Nutrition has cooperated with the foundation to hold public welfare activities to assist the disabled and support the integration of visually impaired people into society. It is expected that 193 such narration activities will be held in 16 cinemas across the city in the rest of this year, catering to about 20,000 visually impaired viewers.