Cultural forum brings together artists from the 'Class of 74'

The annual cultural forum of Jiefang Daily will be held next month, bringing together famous local artists to perform and discuss the relationship between traditional arts and modern expressions.

The forum is part of Shanghai's effort to build a culture of confidence and strength. It aims to promote the city as a global cultural hub, according to organizers.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the "Class of 74." In 1974, various local art troupes and theater groups began training young performers to meet the cultural needs of the people. These artists have created many beloved works over the decades and have contributed significantly to the arts in Shanghai and across China.

The forum will feature representatives from the "Class of 74" reflecting on their artistic journeys and discussing how to produce more excellent work.

Notable performers from the class, including Huju Opera artist Mao Shanyu and Yueju Opera actor Zhao Zhigang, will be at the Lyceum Theater on the evening of November 1.

They will share their experiences through performances and interviews. The event will be live-streamed by the Shanghai Observer new platform.

Jiefang Daily has hosted 80 annual cultural forums and featured over 300 prominent speakers. It has become a key cultural platform in Shanghai and nationwide.





