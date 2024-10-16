News / Metro

Cultural forum brings together artists from the 'Class of 74'

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:41 UTC+8, 2024-10-16       0
Jiefang Daily's annual event to be held next month will bring together famous local artists to perform and discuss the relationship between traditional arts and modern expressions.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:41 UTC+8, 2024-10-16       0
Cultural forum brings together artists from the 'Class of 74'
Ti Gong

Some local artists from the "Class 74" share their experiences at a Jiefang Daily Cultural Forum press conference.

The annual cultural forum of Jiefang Daily will be held next month, bringing together famous local artists to perform and discuss the relationship between traditional arts and modern expressions.

The forum is part of Shanghai's effort to build a culture of confidence and strength. It aims to promote the city as a global cultural hub, according to organizers.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the "Class of 74." In 1974, various local art troupes and theater groups began training young performers to meet the cultural needs of the people. These artists have created many beloved works over the decades and have contributed significantly to the arts in Shanghai and across China.

The forum will feature representatives from the "Class of 74" reflecting on their artistic journeys and discussing how to produce more excellent work.

Notable performers from the class, including Huju Opera artist Mao Shanyu and Yueju Opera actor Zhao Zhigang, will be at the Lyceum Theater on the evening of November 1.

They will share their experiences through performances and interviews. The event will be live-streamed by the Shanghai Observer new platform.

Jiefang Daily has hosted 80 annual cultural forums and featured over 300 prominent speakers. It has become a key cultural platform in Shanghai and nationwide.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     