A city with warmth: serving the old and the young

Better serving the elderly and the young are two important aspects showing the warmth and development of a city. Shanghai is putting these two segments of society in an important position.

Providing affordable, healthy, delicious and convenient dining services is one of the key tasks for the elderly. So far, senior-friendly dining spots are widely available all over the city.

By the end of last year, the city had registered 1,926 community dining facilities for seniors, including 346 elderly canteens with discounts that also serve as social venues.

This year, another 30 elderly canteens will be built. The city plans to have 2,000 community dining facilities for them with 400 by the end of 2025, offering 250,000 sets of food for the elderly each day.

Some districts have developed their own features to cater to old people's needs and likes.

Huangpu District encourages restaurants with time-honored brands to participate in the campaign and run elderly canteens.

"These brands are very familiar to the elderly as they have eaten at these places for years," said Yang Ying, vice director of Huangpu District Civil Bureau. "These restaurants also have takeaway windows. Many elderly bring cooked dishes back home and they also can get a discount if they show their senior card."