A city with warmth: serving the old and the young

  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-10-16
City officials are making a big push to build more canteens for seniors so that they have access to safe and affordable meals, as well as places to socialize with friends.
Better serving the elderly and the young are two important aspects showing the warmth and development of a city. Shanghai is putting these two segments of society in an important position.

Providing affordable, healthy, delicious and convenient dining services is one of the key tasks for the elderly. So far, senior-friendly dining spots are widely available all over the city.

By the end of last year, the city had registered 1,926 community dining facilities for seniors, including 346 elderly canteens with discounts that also serve as social venues.

This year, another 30 elderly canteens will be built. The city plans to have 2,000 community dining facilities for them with 400 by the end of 2025, offering 250,000 sets of food for the elderly each day.

Some districts have developed their own features to cater to old people's needs and likes.

Huangpu District encourages restaurants with time-honored brands to participate in the campaign and run elderly canteens.

"These brands are very familiar to the elderly as they have eaten at these places for years," said Yang Ying, vice director of Huangpu District Civil Bureau. "These restaurants also have takeaway windows. Many elderly bring cooked dishes back home and they also can get a discount if they show their senior card."

A city with warmth: serving the old and the young
Ti Gong

Two elderly men queue in front of the takeaway window at a Dafugui elderly canteen.

A 70-year-old woman surnamed Hu said she often eats at Dafugui Restaurant, which serves traditional snacks and Shanghai-style cuisine popular among local residents.

"I have my breakfast and lunch here almost each day. The food here is clean, safe and delicious. With an elderly citizen card, I can get a more than 30 percent discount for each set meal," she said. "I always come here with my neighborhood friends and eat while chatting."

For individuals who are too old or sick to leave home, the community authority will arrange staff to deliver food to their home, officials said.

Apart from the dining issue, community police are also looking after seniors who live alone.

A city with warmth: serving the old and the young
Ti Gong

Police officer Chen Liangshun teaches an elderly woman to be alert for telecom fraud.

Police officer Chen Liangshun said he received his first award banner after helping an elderly woman clear all the trash on her balcony and visit each family living upstairs tp remind them not to throw trash. Then it became a habit to help the elderly in his community.

"I have a habit of visiting the elderly and needy residents each week to check what they need and what problems they are facing," said Chen, who works at Jiaxing Road Police Station in Hongkou District. "I use words that the elderly can understand to promote security education and help them solve disputes."

Chen is also a well-known trouble-shooter for cases involving troubled teenagers.

He has spoken with over 100 families and established close relationships with 25 teenagers with various problems such as game addiction and family disputes.

To help more teenagers, police stations in Hongkou District have established a service team consisting of police officers, teachers, psychologists and volunteers. About 50 teenagers have received help and three of them have been recruited by universities.

A city with warmth: serving the old and the young
Ti Gong

Officer Chen Liangshun talks to a teenager with addiction to computer games.

A city with warmth: serving the old and the young
Ti Gong

A colorful zebra crossing is near a school in the Pudong New Area to remind drivers to drive safely.

Source: SHINE
