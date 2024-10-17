Local hospital sells research achievements for more than US$13.77 million

Some medical professionals are not only clinical experts, but also inventors, which helps boost medical development and improve treatment outcomes.

Zhongshan Hospital signed agreements on Thursday with companies to transfer ten scientific research achievements. The agreements were worth more than 100 million yuan (US$13.77 million).

The projects involve self-developed reagents for cardiopathy, gastric cancer, colon cancer, Marfan's syndrome and soft tissue tumors. Adopting advanced testing technology, these reagents are expected to realize combined checks on multi biomarkers to support precise diagnosis.

"After commercialization and industrialization, these in-vitro diagnostic reagents will be put into clinical use quickly, greatly improving accuracy in diagnosis, which benefits patients," said Dr Zhou Jian, president of Zhongshan Hospital.

To encourage innovation from hospitals, the city government last year designated Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai Children's Medical Center, Zhongshan Hospital and Ruijin Hospital as pilot facilities for self-developed in-vitro diagnostic reagents.

"This trial provides more incentive for innovation and research," Zhou said.

Zhongshan said its employees have obtained over 1,200 patents in the past three years and 303 have been transferred for commercialization, covering 6.7 percent of all leading public hospitals in the nation.