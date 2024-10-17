News / Metro

Local hospital sells research achievements for more than US$13.77 million

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:53 UTC+8, 2024-10-17       0
Zhongshan Hospital's achievements cover reagents for different types of cancer, cardiopathy and more. The agreements help speed up the commercialization of scientific research.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:53 UTC+8, 2024-10-17       0

Some medical professionals are not only clinical experts, but also inventors, which helps boost medical development and improve treatment outcomes.

Zhongshan Hospital signed agreements on Thursday with companies to transfer ten scientific research achievements. The agreements were worth more than 100 million yuan (US$13.77 million).

The projects involve self-developed reagents for cardiopathy, gastric cancer, colon cancer, Marfan's syndrome and soft tissue tumors. Adopting advanced testing technology, these reagents are expected to realize combined checks on multi biomarkers to support precise diagnosis.

"After commercialization and industrialization, these in-vitro diagnostic reagents will be put into clinical use quickly, greatly improving accuracy in diagnosis, which benefits patients," said Dr Zhou Jian, president of Zhongshan Hospital.

To encourage innovation from hospitals, the city government last year designated Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai Children's Medical Center, Zhongshan Hospital and Ruijin Hospital as pilot facilities for self-developed in-vitro diagnostic reagents.

"This trial provides more incentive for innovation and research," Zhou said.

Zhongshan said its employees have obtained over 1,200 patents in the past three years and 303 have been transferred for commercialization, covering 6.7 percent of all leading public hospitals in the nation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fudan University
Zhongshan Hospital
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     