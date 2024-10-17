News / Metro

Austrian expresses thanks after airport collapse

Stefan Cermak praises officers and medical staff for saving his life after he was found in a critical condition caused by a legionella infection at Pudong International Airport.
Shot by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

An Austrian who was in critical condition due to a legionella infection is now in a stable condition and will be discharged soon thanks to the efforts of local airport officers and medical professionals.

Stefan Cermak collapsed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport as he was planning to return home after a business trip. He was sent by airport officers to a nearby hospital and then transferred to Shanghai United Family Hospital by ambulance on September 30.

"When the patient arrived at the emergency department, he couldn't clearly express himself or recall his name, home country and company. It was a conscious disorder and tests also found injury to multiple organs," said the intensive care unit's Dr Zhang Zheng.

"We carried out all checks to remove the brain problems and identify pneumonia. We conducted relevant treatment and informed the laboratory to do further tests to check which kind infection was causing pneumonia.

The results confirmed it was legionella. Doctors renovated the antibiotics plan while consulting with infectious disease experts from Huashan Hospital.

"The patient's condition improved gradually after our emergency treatment and medication," Zhang said.

The patient left the ICU for an ordinary ward on October 13 for further treatment and rehabilitation.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dr Celine Wu checks Stefan Cermak's condition.

"The patient was in very risky condition upon arrival and it is rare to receive a legionella infection case, which is related to bacterial infection and the patient's own immunity, physical condition and basic disease. This patient is a little bit weak and he is a vegetarian and has anemia. It may be the reason why his condition is so serious," said Dr Celine Wu, director of the inpatient department. "He still needs weeks of rest and rehabilitation after being discharged."

Cermak expressed his gratitude to airport officers and the hospital.

"I was feeling sick and wanted to go back home. I went to the airport, planning to ask the airline company to help me change my ticket originally in December to that day. Then I can't remember what happened. When I came to, I was in the hospital," he said. "I am very thankful to the officers and medical staff who have saved my life."

Austrian expresses thanks after airport collapse
Dong Jun / SHINE

Dr Celine Wu talks to Stefan Cermak during his recovery.

Legionella infection

Legionella is a type of bacteria which can be spread through water systems and devices.

The most common way for someone to get sick is by breathing in air containing legionella.

Most healthy people exposed to legionella don't get sick or only have normal upper respiratory infections.

People who are elderly and have specific health issues or conditions such as chronic lung disease, diabetes or a weak immune system can face a increased risk of getting sick.

In serious cases, some patients can have critical and even fatal conditions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
