Austrian expresses thanks after airport collapse

An Austrian who was in critical condition due to a legionella infection is now in a stable condition and will be discharged soon thanks to the efforts of local airport officers and medical professionals.

Stefan Cermak collapsed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport as he was planning to return home after a business trip. He was sent by airport officers to a nearby hospital and then transferred to Shanghai United Family Hospital by ambulance on September 30.

"When the patient arrived at the emergency department, he couldn't clearly express himself or recall his name, home country and company. It was a conscious disorder and tests also found injury to multiple organs," said the intensive care unit's Dr Zhang Zheng.

"We carried out all checks to remove the brain problems and identify pneumonia. We conducted relevant treatment and informed the laboratory to do further tests to check which kind infection was causing pneumonia.

The results confirmed it was legionella. Doctors renovated the antibiotics plan while consulting with infectious disease experts from Huashan Hospital.

"The patient's condition improved gradually after our emergency treatment and medication," Zhang said.

The patient left the ICU for an ordinary ward on October 13 for further treatment and rehabilitation.