News / Metro

Shanghai hosts underground space development forum for World Cities Day

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:23 UTC+8, 2024-10-17       0
Shanghai hosted an international meeting on underground space development on Wednesday as part of the World Cities Day series of events.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:23 UTC+8, 2024-10-17       0
Shanghai hosts underground space development forum for World Cities Day
Ti Gong

An expert shares his insights on the development of urban underground space.

Shanghai hosted an international meeting on underground space development on Wednesday as part of the World Cities Day series of events.

The event focused on the planning, construction, and management of urban underground spaces. Experts discussed new technologies and how they could make cities more resilient and sustainable.

Shanghai is using the conference to promote smart and green development in underground spaces, according to the Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute, the city's key infrastructure designer.

The two-day event is part of celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the institute and the 20th anniversary of its underground space division.

"Two decades ago, Shanghai pioneered the underground space discipline, reshaping traditional ways of urban development," said Zhang Liang, president of the institute. Zhang said iconic projects included the Bund and the Hongqiao Transport Hub.

One of the key topics was how to integrate technology to enhance the efficiency of underground space. Experts presented ideas for smart construction, resilience assessments, and low-carbon innovations.

Qian Qihu, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, discussed how underground storage contributes to China's dual carbon goals.

He explained that using underground space for storage helps free up surface land for green spaces.

Shanghai has already built over 43,000 underground projects, covering more than 155 million square meters. These spaces include commercial centers, transport hubs, and utilities.

The city aims to continue its digital transformation and green development in these areas, according to the Shanghai Housing and Urban-Rural Development Administration Commission.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Zhang Liang
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     