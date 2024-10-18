Restored Panlong Tiandi brings back the golden days of yore

A rebuilt Panlong Tiandi in Qingpu District, with its distinct Jiangnan watertown features, provides a peaceful respite from city life.

But not too long ago it was a "dirty and chaotic" urban village. Panlong's history as a significant representative of Jiangnan (lower part of the southern Yangtze River) culture in Shanghai dates back to the Sui Dynasty, more than 1,400 years ago. By the early half of the 20th century, Jiangnan's Panlong Ancient Town had grown into a booming economic hub. However, during the 1990s, particularly with the advent of industrialization, a major influx of out-of-town residents resulted in a mix of small enterprises, workshops, and warehouses within the ancient town.



Ti Gong

Many ancient buildings and the texture of the ancient town were damaged, and illegal structures became common in Panlong, which had turned into a "dirty and chaotic" urban village. Its image was incompatible with the Hongqiao International Central Business District's high-quality development requirements. A redevelopment program was then undertaken, ushering in a new era of Panlong's development and spectacular change. "We hope this ancient town with a thousand-year history can be rejuvenated, preserving and passing down the Jiangnan culture represented by Panlong and endowing the West Hongqiao area with a unique charm and cultural connotation," said Zhang Jianhua, the Party Secretary of Xujing Town's Urban Construction Management Affairs Center.



Ti Gong

During the ecological restoration of 30,000 square meters of river courses, the Cheng Family Ancestral Hall, Fenglai Bridge, Xianghua Bridge, Catholic Church, Panlong Temple, and other Qingpu cultural relics protection sites were restored. The "10 Panlong Scenic Spots" were restored to create a "Jiangnan Living Room" in western Shanghai. Panlong Tiandi has preserved the town's water system, bridge culture, and unique cross-street design. With over 500,000sqm of floor space, the project includes 230,000 square meters of public green spaces, outdoor sports venues, retail, dining, and shopping, and the 250,000-square-meter Panlong international community.



Ti Gong

Today, Panlong Tiandi is West Hongqiao's cultural icon. Since the project's launch last year, it attracted 4 million visitors in its first month. During the holidays, the peak number of visitors reaches almost 200,000 per day. "I was born in Panlong Town and grew up here, and from a young age, the elderly often told me about how bustling and legendary Panlong Ancient Town was, and these impressions of tales and stories had lingered in my mind," said Chen Gang, who still lives in Panlong. "Unlike what I had heard, it was dirty. Now, thanks to the renovation efforts, everything seems to be just as they told me."



Xing Qianli

The initiative represents Shanghai's efforts to revitalize urban communities. By the end of 2023, 72 urban village redevelopment projects had been approved, benefiting 40,000 families. "Urban village renovations have promoted the improvement of regional functions, and through these renovations, the environmental issues of urban villages, such as dirtiness and disorder, illegal construction, group renting, and public safety hazards, have been resolved," said Zhou Jianliang, a Shanghai Housing Administration official. Infrastructure and public service facilities have been improved, and urban development imbalances have been addressed, he noted. On this premise, the city has developed a three-year action plan for urban village rehabilitation, which will initiate around 66 comprehensive repair projects and complete their rectification and upgrading by the end of 2026.



Xing Qianli