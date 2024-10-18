Fans queue up for opening of pop toy extravaganza

A pop toy show, organized by Pop Mart, opened on Friday in Shanghai, with several hundred artists and thousands of toys and related products on show.



Queues formed in front of the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in the Pudong New Area in the morning with people eager to purchase limited-edition toys and models, communicate with creators and artists and collect free gifts from postcards to badges.

Pop Mart says its Pop Toy Show is more than just a marketplace for buying and selling; it is a celebration for all enthusiasts. The exhibition also offers entertainment that includes live band performances, a gift-with-purchase stamp collection activity, and interactive workshops led by skilled craftsmen.

Since the inaugural show in 2017, Pop Mart has hosted approximately a dozen such events, drawing over 300,000 visitors from around the world.