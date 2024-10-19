Health run promotes international exchange in Huangpu

More than 200 runners, led by the city's Magnolia Awards winners and executives of overseas enterprises, braved the drizzle to run along the downtown Huangpu River on Saturday.

Expatriates who have made significant contributions to Shanghai, along with officials and employees of the foreign enterprises were also invited to the annual "health run" of Huangpu District. The event aims to strengthen ties among international friends and business leaders.

During the opening ceremony, Xu Zhi, the deputy director of Huangpu emphasized the importance of fostering close connections with international communities.

He said Huangpu aims to enhance cultural exchanges and trade, making it a prime location for foreign investment.