Health run promotes international exchange in Huangpu

  18:44 UTC+8, 2024-10-19       0
More than 200 runners, led by the city's Magnolia Awards winners and executives of overseas enterprises, braved the drizzle to run along the downtown Huangpu River on Saturday.
Ti Gong

Executives and employees of local foreign enterprises jog along the Huangpu River waterfront on Saturday.

More than 200 runners, led by the city's Magnolia Awards winners and executives of overseas enterprises, braved the drizzle to run along the downtown Huangpu River on Saturday.

Expatriates who have made significant contributions to Shanghai, along with officials and employees of the foreign enterprises were also invited to the annual "health run" of Huangpu District. The event aims to strengthen ties among international friends and business leaders.

During the opening ceremony, Xu Zhi, the deputy director of Huangpu emphasized the importance of fostering close connections with international communities.

He said Huangpu aims to enhance cultural exchanges and trade, making it a prime location for foreign investment.

Ti Gong

Joggers set a brisk pace.

The health run covered a distance of five kilometers along the Huangpu riverside.

The event also featured various activities, such as pickleball, rowing, and interactive games, which were popular among guests and athletes.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Magnolia Award, which recognizes expats' contributions to the city's development.

Since its establishment, 54 individuals from Huangpu have received the honor. In 2019, some of the winners created the "Magnolia Huangpu Club" to facilitate communication between government and businesses.

Since 2019, the district has organized four annual health runs to engage with foreign residents, combining sports with cultural diplomacy to support Huangpu's development goals.

Ti Gong

Runners enjoy the outdoor air.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
