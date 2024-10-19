News / Metro

Qingpu leads way in waste sorting initiatives

  19:04 UTC+8, 2024-10-19       0
Qingpu District has joined with express giants to promote the recycling of packaging materials.
Ti Gong

"Panda Home" – artwork made of recyclable materials.

Using "slim tape" for express boxes and recycling them, while also changing paper express bills to electronic labels, Qingpu District joined with express giants to issue an environmental protection initiative to promote the recycling of packaging materials in the express industry on Friday.

The initiative was made during the 2024 Shanghai waste sorting volunteer service promotion day event which rolled into Qingpu on Friday.

Environmental protection-themed paintings and art works made of recycled resources were displayed in the district. The public welfare market stalls became popular check-in points, with residents participating in various interactions to support and promote waste classification with practical actions.

Ti Gong

The bazaar aimed to raise public awareness of garbage sorting and volunteer services at the CIIE.

Ti Gong

Artworks made of recyclable materials.

Located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta economic circle, Qingpu is a magnet of express delivery companies due to its superior geographical advantages and convenient transportation system. It has the headquarters of many express delivery giants such as STO, YTO, ZTO, Yunda Express, Deppon, SF Express, and J&T Express.

However, with the rapid growth of the industry, express packaging waste has become increasingly prominent, triggering pressure on the environment and leading to the unnecessary loss of some recyclable resources.

Efforts have been beefed up in Qingpu to tackle the challenge.

Hu Min / SHINE

A girl learns about garbage sorting at the bazaar.

Last year, STO Express used a total of 1.12 million biodegradable plastic bags and drafted the "express packaging guide" to standardize its packaging boxes, increasing a variety of sizes and allowing outlets to choose the appropriate size according to actual needs, thereby reducing excessive packaging.

In addition, it is actively promoting stores to improve the use of materials. By the end of last year, the electronic bill usage rate of STO Express franchisees had hit 100 percent.

"Slim tape" is also being promoted and used across the network. By the end of last year, STO Express saved about 41,100 rolls of tape, indirectly cutting the carbon dioxide emission produced by the manufacturing of tape.

Hu Min / SHINE

A community-based recycling service station in Qingpu.

As the permanent host of the China International Import Expo, Qingpu has introduced new energy sanitation vehicles for operation in the core area of the CIIE.

It has formulated a detailed emergency plan for the cleaning and transportation of domestic waste from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), and ensured adequate sanitation equipment and personnel for the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
