News / Metro

Exhibition highlights importance of menstrual health

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:04 UTC+8, 2024-10-19       0
A special exhibition to promote knowledge of female health, menopause health and menstrual care has been launched in the city.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:04 UTC+8, 2024-10-19       0
Exhibition highlights importance of menstrual health
Ti Gong

All exhibits are jointly designed by six cutting-edge artists and top female medicine experts.

A special exhibition to promote knowledge of female health, menopause health and menstrual care has been launched in the city.

All exhibits are jointly designed by six cutting-edge artists and leading female medicine experts to describe the female life process along with their menstrual periods and the importance of menstrual health.

"We want to call for women's health awareness and arouse the whole society's care for women's menstrual health through this art exhibition," said Lin Lin from the China Population Welfare Foundation, the main organizer.

"We also want to use this fashionable and fun way to enhance the public's understanding on women's menstruation and menopause and give support and encouragement to women who may face and suffer menstrual shame."

Local doctors said the art exhibition is a good and innovative idea.

"Menstruation is a very important part of a woman's physical circle," said Dr Zou Shien from Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital.

"It is not only related with reproductive ability but also an important data for a woman's entire health status. We want to call for social understanding and respect to each woman's physical experience and give them deserved care and support during the whole menstruation."

Exhibition highlights importance of menstrual health
Ti Gong

The exhibits describe the female life process.

If you go

Date: Through November 11

Time: 10am-7pm

Address: 47 Taojiang Road, Xuhui District

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     