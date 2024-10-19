Exhibition highlights importance of menstrual health

A special exhibition to promote knowledge of female health, menopause health and menstrual care has been launched in the city.

All exhibits are jointly designed by six cutting-edge artists and leading female medicine experts to describe the female life process along with their menstrual periods and the importance of menstrual health.

"We want to call for women's health awareness and arouse the whole society's care for women's menstrual health through this art exhibition," said Lin Lin from the China Population Welfare Foundation, the main organizer.

"We also want to use this fashionable and fun way to enhance the public's understanding on women's menstruation and menopause and give support and encouragement to women who may face and suffer menstrual shame."

Local doctors said the art exhibition is a good and innovative idea.

"Menstruation is a very important part of a woman's physical circle," said Dr Zou Shien from Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital.

"It is not only related with reproductive ability but also an important data for a woman's entire health status. We want to call for social understanding and respect to each woman's physical experience and give them deserved care and support during the whole menstruation."