News / Metro

First International Light Festival a success

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:18 UTC+8, 2024-10-19       0
The first Shanghai International Light Festival saw more than 16.2 million visits by domestic and international tourists and citizens.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:18 UTC+8, 2024-10-19       0
First International Light Festival a success
Ti Gong

A performance with a Shanghai flavor is staged at the closing ceremony.

The first Shanghai International Light Festival saw more than 16.2 million visits by domestic and international tourists and citizens, driving consumption of more than 3.8 billion yuan (US$535 million), the organizers announced on Friday night.

The monthlong visual fest across the city wrapped up on Friday night in the West Bund area of Xuhui District.

Since its opening on September 19, 136 themed activities have rolled out in the main venue, the Shanghai Exhibition Center in Jing'an District, and 12 sub-venues, with 119 night scene check-in points, over 210 light shows, and about 6,500 performances.

First International Light Festival a success
Ti Gong

A light installation at the closing ceremony in the West Bund.

The main venue received 166,000 visits, sparking a 14.93 percent increase in surrounding night-time consumption compared to the previous month.

The 12 sub-venues in Jing'an, Xuhui, the Pudong New Area, and other districts presented a variety of exciting activities across the city.

"We have initiated a new festival model which has attracted the support and participation from famous brand enterprises, lighting industry companies, and key business circles," said Wang Hui, director of the landscape management department of Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau.

"This has created a light and shadow art brand that is government-supported, cross-industry integrated, widely shared by the pubic, and internationally communicated."

First International Light Festival a success
Ti Gong

The second version of the festival will be held in 2025.

The implementation plan for the Xuhui riverfront landscape lighting was unveiled on Friday night at the same time.

The night lighting of Xuhui riverfront will be themed "Elegant Shanghai, Shining West Bund," comprehensively enhancing the night lighting of the riverfront, landscape, and buildings. This will link with Pudong's Qiantan and the World Expo areas to form a new golden triangle of Huangpu River night views, creating a shining international metropolis waterfront night scene.

The second version of the Shanghai International Light Festival is set to be held in 2025.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Exhibition Center
Pudong New Area
Huangpu River
Qiantan
Xuhui
Huangpu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     