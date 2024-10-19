First International Light Festival a success

The first Shanghai International Light Festival saw more than 16.2 million visits by domestic and international tourists and citizens.

The first Shanghai International Light Festival saw more than 16.2 million visits by domestic and international tourists and citizens, driving consumption of more than 3.8 billion yuan (US$535 million), the organizers announced on Friday night. The monthlong visual fest across the city wrapped up on Friday night in the West Bund area of Xuhui District. Since its opening on September 19, 136 themed activities have rolled out in the main venue, the Shanghai Exhibition Center in Jing'an District, and 12 sub-venues, with 119 night scene check-in points, over 210 light shows, and about 6,500 performances.

The main venue received 166,000 visits, sparking a 14.93 percent increase in surrounding night-time consumption compared to the previous month. The 12 sub-venues in Jing'an, Xuhui, the Pudong New Area, and other districts presented a variety of exciting activities across the city. "We have initiated a new festival model which has attracted the support and participation from famous brand enterprises, lighting industry companies, and key business circles," said Wang Hui, director of the landscape management department of Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau. "This has created a light and shadow art brand that is government-supported, cross-industry integrated, widely shared by the pubic, and internationally communicated."



