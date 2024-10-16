[Quick News] Trade in Your Old E-Bike, Get 500 RMB For a New One
Listen up, e-bike warriors of Shanghai. Now might be a good time to retire your old, clunky rides. Starting October 16, the city's rolling out a new trade-in subsidy program to help you upgrade to something a bit more... 21st century. Get 500 yuan off a shiny new e-bike, and all you've got to do is take your old one in and say goodbye.
The idea here is simple: swap out those ancient battery bombs for something that's not going to turn your apartment complex into an inferno. This program is backed by eight government departments, including the Shanghai Commission of Commerce and the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission. Yep, it's serious business.
Here's how it works: From October 16, 2024, to June 30, 2025, you can trade in your old registered electric bike – including the battery – and get a sweet 500-yuan discount on a brand-new one. The catch? The new bike has to meet all those national Technical Specifications for Lithium-Ion Batteries for Electric Bicycles (GB 43854). They want you to get a safe bike, not one that's going to spontaneously combust in your hallway.
How to Get the Subsidy
To jump on the deal, haul your old bike (plus the battery), your ID, and your non-motor vehicle license plate down to one of the participating sales outlets. They'll verify your info, register your old clunker, and get you set up with a trade-in agreement. Once that's done, they'll collect your bike and license plate – like a farewell ceremony for your old two-wheeled companion.
Register on the APP
You'll also need to register on apps like WeChat, Alipay or UnionPay and get yourself a payment code. Show your payment QR code to receive the subsidy. If everything checks out, the shop slaps on that 500-yuan discount at checkout, and you're good to roll out with your new ride.
All the nitty-gritty–bike registration, old and new bike photos, and all that jazz – gets uploaded to the system by the sales outlet. Your old ride doesn't go to waste either. Certified companies will take care of dismantling the thing, and they'll make sure your old batteries (lithium-ion or lead-acid) get sent to proper recycling facilities. They'll even snap some photos of the process for the service platform – kind of like an afterlife Instagram for your old bike.
Once the deed is done, the old license is officially canceled, courtesy of the police department. It's all part of Shanghai's big push to make e-bikes safer, greener, and less explode-y – while responsibly chucking out the outdated ones.
So if your current e-bike's got that shaky battery, weird sounds, or just plain bad vibes, now's your chance. 500 yuan off and peace of mind sounds like a good deal, doesn't it?
Some of the participating sales outlets
