Convenient and tailor-made TCM services for all

Local health authorities are establishing traditional Chinese medicine service sites to provide local people more convenient and better access to TCM-based disease prevention and control services.

All the sites, which are run by neighborhood health centers, are built based on suggestions from the public such as community canteens, schools and elderly service centers. This year, the authority added office buildings in the location list to expand the service to more office workers, as well as the elderly, woman, children, and teenagers.

In addition to regular TCM services, these sites have their own special designs and educational programs including herb gardens, TCM exercises, herbal coffee and herbal diet to meet different people's demand.

"Based on the four TCM health clusters led by four city-leading TCM hospitals, each district is equipped with grassroots TCM service spots and joint clinics, where top TCM experts will offer regular outpatient service, allowing local residents to enjoy convenient and high-quality TCM care just near their home," said Liu Hua from Shanghai Health Commission's TCM inspection and management department.

"So far, we have built 172 such grassroots TCM service spots all over the city."