Convenient and tailor-made TCM services for all

  19:05 UTC+8, 2024-10-19       0
Local health authorities are establishing traditional Chinese medicine service sites to provide locals better access to TCM-based disease prevention and control services.
  19:05 UTC+8, 2024-10-19       0

Local health authorities are establishing traditional Chinese medicine service sites to provide local people more convenient and better access to TCM-based disease prevention and control services.

All the sites, which are run by neighborhood health centers, are built based on suggestions from the public such as community canteens, schools and elderly service centers. This year, the authority added office buildings in the location list to expand the service to more office workers, as well as the elderly, woman, children, and teenagers.

In addition to regular TCM services, these sites have their own special designs and educational programs including herb gardens, TCM exercises, herbal coffee and herbal diet to meet different people's demand.

"Based on the four TCM health clusters led by four city-leading TCM hospitals, each district is equipped with grassroots TCM service spots and joint clinics, where top TCM experts will offer regular outpatient service, allowing local residents to enjoy convenient and high-quality TCM care just near their home," said Liu Hua from Shanghai Health Commission's TCM inspection and management department.

"So far, we have built 172 such grassroots TCM service spots all over the city."

Cai Wenjun / SHINE

A herbal garden at the Neijiang TCM service spot at Yanji Community Neighborhood Center in Yangpu District.

The Neijiang TCM service site at Yanji Community Neighborhood Center, has typical TCM decoration and services with outpatient, treatment, health education and AI-aided TCM health screening.

Its medical staff teach elderly people how to do TCM exercises and offer acupuncture, tuina and herbal tonics. A garden with various TCM herbs is used to promote TCM education.

Convenient and tailor-made TCM services for all
Ti Gong

A doctor gives a TCM lecture on skin care and weight loss for female office workers.

At SML Center, an office building in downtown Huangpu District, the TCM service site offers health guidance and services mainly targeted for office workers, many of whom have sub-health conditions and are usually too busy to visit a hospital.

"Concerning to their demand, we offer lectures on insomnia, neck pain, skin care and reproductive health, receiving good responses from office workers," said Jin Ying, director of Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center, which runs the TCM site.

Convenient and tailor-made TCM services for all
Ti Gong

A doctor teaches office workers at SML Center TCM exercises to stretch the body and enhance physical conditions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
