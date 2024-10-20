Silent walkers contemplate nature and life

It was a walk unlike any usual city stroll, as it is conducted in a quiet status to pay respect to nature and life.

Ti Gong

It was a walk unlike any usual city stroll, as it is conducted in a quiet status to pay respect to life. Silence walk refers to a unique journey conducted in a status of being quiet. It bears various purposes such as exercise, health, inner peace and tranquility or contemplation on life. The cool autumn drizzle did not dampen the mood of 200 participants from various enterprises and organizations across Shanghai, who gathered in Qingpu District over the weekend. The walk connected the walking route with seven life-themed landmarks such as the Shanghai Body (Organ, Cornea) Donor Monument and Xi'ai Forest at Fushouyuan Cemetery.



Ti Gong

The names of thousands of organ and cornea donors in Shanghai are engraved on the monuments, while the forest is a vivid epitome of the eco-friendly approach of deceased members of the Shanghai Cancer Recovery Club as their biodegradable urns, occupying just 0.05 square meters each, are interred in a fan-shaped flowerbed. Walkers appreciated the blend of nature and culture, explored the meaning and value of life, and contemplated the immortality and eternity amidst the passage of time during the event. They either paused in contemplation before these landmarks, marveling at the greatness and nobility of life, bowed and offered flowers to donors, expressing sincere remembrance and respect, or used cell phones to capture the autumn scenery of the Humanism Memorial Park.

Ti Gong

Lu Wen, one of the walkers, said she was impressed by the uniqueness of the walk. "At the very beginning, I thought it was a common city walk just like what I do in daily life," she said. "However, I felt the depth of life and diversity and richness of life value when I stood in front of the monuments of these donors and learnt their stories beyond the names, which is a sublimation journey for myself." To empty the mind and body and engage in dialogue with oneself, silent walk has been widely adopted and well-received in many cities across the country.