Yuyuan lantern fair to light up Thailand in 2025

The annual Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival will be held in Thailand in 2025, marking its second international event following a debut in Paris in 2024.

The 2025 event will coincide with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand.

The announcement was made during the "Shikumen and Innovative Culture" International Youth Entrepreneurship Forum, held at Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden Malls on Friday.

The forum focused on integrating culture and tourism with innovative business strategies to foster growth in these sectors. Huangpu highlighted its efforts to support young entrepreneurs and the creative industry.

During the forum, Huangpu launched the "Huangpu Youth Culture and Innovation Alliance," which aims to create a collaborative platform for young entrepreneurs in the cultural sector.