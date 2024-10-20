﻿
News / Metro

Yuyuan lantern fair to light up Thailand in 2025

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-20       0
The annual Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival will be held in Thailand in 2025, marking its second international event following a debut in Paris in 2024.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-20       0
Yuyuan lantern fair to light up Thailand in 2025
Ti Gong

Officials initiate the 2025 Yuyuan lantern fair in Thailand on Friday.

The annual Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival will be held in Thailand in 2025, marking its second international event following a debut in Paris in 2024.

The 2025 event will coincide with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand.

The announcement was made during the "Shikumen and Innovative Culture" International Youth Entrepreneurship Forum, held at Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden Malls on Friday.

The forum focused on integrating culture and tourism with innovative business strategies to foster growth in these sectors. Huangpu highlighted its efforts to support young entrepreneurs and the creative industry.

During the forum, Huangpu launched the "Huangpu Youth Culture and Innovation Alliance," which aims to create a collaborative platform for young entrepreneurs in the cultural sector.

Yuyuan lantern fair to light up Thailand in 2025
Ti Gong

Young entrepreneurs share insights at the "Shikumen and Innovative Culture" International Youth Entrepreneurship Forum.

The alliance is expected to facilitate business exchanges and provide resources to help young talented personnel grow their ventures in creative fields.

Meanwhile, the Huangpu Culture and Tourism Group signed an agreement with the Benelux Chamber of Commerce to introduce foreign IP projects to China while promoting Chinese cultural projects abroad.

The event also featured the premiere of the "Meet China" Citywalk micro-video project, which explores the architectural connections between Shanghai, Paris, and Budapest.

The project, produced in cooperation with overseas Chinese communities in France and Hungary, seeks to highlight the shared heritage of these cities through a cultural lens.

The first Yuyuan lantern fair in Paris attracted a large number of visitors. It was a cultural event marking the beginning of the Sino-French Tourism Year and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and France.

Yuyuan lantern fair to light up Thailand in 2025
Ti Gong

The Huangpu Culture and Tourism Group signs an agreement with the Benelux Chamber of Commerce during the forum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huangpu
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     