Yuyuan lantern fair to light up Thailand in 2025
The annual Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival will be held in Thailand in 2025, marking its second international event following a debut in Paris in 2024.
The 2025 event will coincide with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand.
The announcement was made during the "Shikumen and Innovative Culture" International Youth Entrepreneurship Forum, held at Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden Malls on Friday.
The forum focused on integrating culture and tourism with innovative business strategies to foster growth in these sectors. Huangpu highlighted its efforts to support young entrepreneurs and the creative industry.
During the forum, Huangpu launched the "Huangpu Youth Culture and Innovation Alliance," which aims to create a collaborative platform for young entrepreneurs in the cultural sector.
The alliance is expected to facilitate business exchanges and provide resources to help young talented personnel grow their ventures in creative fields.
Meanwhile, the Huangpu Culture and Tourism Group signed an agreement with the Benelux Chamber of Commerce to introduce foreign IP projects to China while promoting Chinese cultural projects abroad.
The event also featured the premiere of the "Meet China" Citywalk micro-video project, which explores the architectural connections between Shanghai, Paris, and Budapest.
The project, produced in cooperation with overseas Chinese communities in France and Hungary, seeks to highlight the shared heritage of these cities through a cultural lens.
The first Yuyuan lantern fair in Paris attracted a large number of visitors. It was a cultural event marking the beginning of the Sino-French Tourism Year and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and France.