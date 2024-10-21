1st national youth innovation achievement trading platform launched in Shanghai

The much-anticipated platform, the first of its kind in the nation, integrates online declaration, achievement display, listing trading, and achievement transformation modules.

The first national youth innovation achievement trading platform was launched in Shanghai on Sunday, injecting new momentum into the development and growth of innovation talent. The much-anticipated platform, the first of its kind in the nation, integrates online declaration, achievement display, listing trading, and achievement transformation modules, providing one-stop services for the display, trading, and transformation of youth innovation achievements and innovation services, according to the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China. It was part of the Shanghai Youth Innovation Day series of activities held in Hongkou District on Sunday. With the opening of the first youth innovation principal training class in Shanghai, 30 principals from municipal-level innovation laboratories gathered to improve their innovative ability.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The courses will center on topics such as "One River, One Creek" and focus on practices and interactive exchanges. Guo Chenhui, the principal from Tangqiao Subdistrict Maker Space and Lujiazui Subdistrict Community Innovation Center, expected high things of the training class. "I hope to discuss the development and future of innovative undertakings with like-minded partners while learning knowledge and skills," Guo said. Innovation is the strongest voice in the development of the times, and young people are the main force of innovation, said Wang Jiang, deputy secretary of the league. The Shanghai Youth Innovation Academy is presently exploring new training models, creating an innovative education service network, he said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

One hundred innovative projects were displayed at the Shanghai Youth Innovation Achievement Exhibition. The program "Research on the New Type of Community Intelligent Parking System", drew inspiration from Klotski, a traditional Chinese block-moving puzzle, to design an intelligent parking management system. By transforming roads meeting certain criteria into parking spaces, the designer improved land use efficiency and tackled the community parking problem. Zhou Ziqing from the Shanghai Baoshan Experimental School brought cultural creative "Peking Opera" dynamic postcards to the event. By scanning a QR code on the postcards, people ccould have a character introduction video screened. "I designed postcards themed on the five roles of Sheng, Dan, Jing, Mo, and Chou, with video introductions, which can help more people understand Peking Opera," Zhou said. The Innovation Day event provides a stage for young innovation talents to display their skills and network, and builds a bridge for resource docking with industry investors, the league said.