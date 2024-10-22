Japanese spinal experts recognize locally developed surgical tool

A locally developed spinal endoscopy surgical tool, which allows doctors to perform minimally invasive operations more effectively and precisely, received international recognition and has its first overseas training center.

Medical experts from Japan's Aichi Spine Hospital visited Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital to witness surgery and learn about the tool over the weekend. The two hospitals announced they will set up a training center in Japan to promote the tool and offer training on Tuesday.

It is the first training center of the new technology to be established in a developed country, which means recognition from the Western medical field, said Dr He Shisheng from Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital, the main developer of the new surgical system and method.

"These Japanese experts saw our tool, which was displayed at an international medical conference last year," He said.

"They expressed strong interest and started to contact us for follow-up training. This time, they came here to learn about the new technology."