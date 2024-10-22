Japanese spinal experts recognize locally developed surgical tool
A locally developed spinal endoscopy surgical tool, which allows doctors to perform minimally invasive operations more effectively and precisely, received international recognition and has its first overseas training center.
Medical experts from Japan's Aichi Spine Hospital visited Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital to witness surgery and learn about the tool over the weekend. The two hospitals announced they will set up a training center in Japan to promote the tool and offer training on Tuesday.
It is the first training center of the new technology to be established in a developed country, which means recognition from the Western medical field, said Dr He Shisheng from Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital, the main developer of the new surgical system and method.
"These Japanese experts saw our tool, which was displayed at an international medical conference last year," He said.
"They expressed strong interest and started to contact us for follow-up training. This time, they came here to learn about the new technology."
Almost all current minimally invasive devices are developed in Western countries, and there are few innovative equivalents from China. This set of equipment is one of a few domestically developed tools, He said.
Traditional spinal endoscopy accesses a small space that only allows doctors to use special equipment for simple surgery, so He's team spent more than five years developing a V-shaped bichannel spinal endoscopy instrument. It is the world's first such tool offering two surgical routes.
"The system allows doctors to carry out more complicated operations, improve patient safety and reduce surgical trauma," he said. "We have formed guidelines for its use. Nearly 100 domestic hospitals have used this new tool and we have started to gain attention from international counterparts. Another training center will be launched in Thailand early next year and one in Malaysia is under negotiation."
Dr Motohide Shibayama from Aichi Spine Hospital, one of the experts coming to Shanghai, said the new technology is very good and can improve patient safety and surgery accuracy. It is a very creative innovation with big clinical benefits.
"We are pleased to have a chance to learn from the new technology and benefit more patients with cooperation with experts from Shanghai Tenth People's Hospital", he said.