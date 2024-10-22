Shanghai targets smart, digital and green aviation

Digital, intelligent and green are the main goals of the local aviation industry, officials told the North Bund International Aviation Forum on Tuesday afternoon.

Shanghai Airport Authority officials said they have been adopting smart features in the city's two airports including digital twin technology to enhance efficiency, strengthen safety and improve the passenger experience.

Based on digital twin technology, Shanghai's airports have achieved a whole-process management. Through the central system and AI-assisted technology, airports have improved airport-vehicle-runway-facility management, real-time passenger density monitoring, luggage tracking and passenger services for more efficient, convenient and comfortable service.

To further build Shanghai into an international aviation center, the local government bureaus for airports, railways, customs, immigration inspection, air traffic management and civil aviation signed a strategic cooperation agreement on Tuesday to develop the city into a multi-faceted transportation hub.