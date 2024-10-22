World Cities Day marks 10th anniversary with Shanghai Award

Shanghai will host the main event of World Cities Day alongside the Global Conference on Urban Sustainable Development from October 29 to November 2.

World Cities Day, a key platform for showcasing Shanghai and China's vision of modernization, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

This year's event will feature the first international presentation of the Shanghai Award. The award will be given in Alexandria, Egypt, highlighting the importance of community-focused urban development.

The annual day, observed on October 31, was initiated by China and recognized by the United Nations. It aims to promote the theme "Better City, Better Life," a legacy of the 2010 Shanghai World Expo.

The main event in Shanghai is organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Shanghai Government, and UN-Habitat.

This year's theme is "Building a People-Centered City for a Better Life." The program will include an opening ceremony, an international urban architecture expo, seven side events, and 16 community activities.

The emphasis is on community involvement, and each of Shanghai's 16 districts will host a unique event.

These will include sports, public lectures, and service initiatives. Five major public engagement campaigns will also be launched, focusing on innovation, urban development, and children's perspectives on future cities.

The Shanghai Award, initiated by UN-Habitat and the Shanghai government, recognizes cities that excel in sustainable development.

The award will be presented alongside an English version of the Shanghai Manual. The manual provides examples of effective urban policies for cities around the world.