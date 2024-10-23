City's largest dental facility officially open

Shanghai's largest dental medical facility has announced the start of official operations in Minhang District.

Minhang has a large expat population, especially in Huacao Town, home to 13 international communities with more than 9,000 residents from nearly 80 countries.

With 380 treatment chairs and 83 beds, Shanghai Stomatological Hospital's Minhang branch offers outpatient, emergency and hospitalization services.

Hospital officials said it is the second hospital with dental emergency services after Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital.

The hospital has been covered by major commercial insurance companies.

"With the operation of this new hospital, we will better the arrangement of good medical resources and enhance a categorized service consisting of city, district and community level dental healthcare and services to offer nearby people a resident-centered whole-life health management to improve overall dental health and service quality," said Dr Liu Yuehua, president of the hospital.

Shanghai Stomatological Hospital was established in 1946, the city's earliest public dental facility.

It has been leading dental disease prevention and control in the city since the 1950s and is part of a city-district-community dental health network.

Under its efforts, Shanghai has established a standard and mature dental disease prevention and control system. The incidence of children with tooth decay and the prevalence of timely treatment are the best in the nation.