Shanghai recognizes medical researchers with top awards
The Science and Technology Award, which was presented on Wednesday, recognizes outstanding medical research breakthroughs in major ailments such as pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, heart disease, and reproductive health.
Dr Yu Xianjun of Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center bagged a prize as his team conducted a study on important technology and innovative policy on pancreatic cancer, nicknamed as "king of cancer" that is known for high mortality. The study has the potential to improve cancer patients' three-year survival rates by more than 50 percent.
At Shanghai Chest Hospital, a project on effective alarm mechanisms for early lung cancer relapse and metastasis, as well as important new technologies for precise forecasting, also took a prize.
"We created a series of China Plans based on research tailored for Chinese patients," said Dr Lu Shun, the project's chief expert, adding that a revolutionary immunotherapy strategy has the potential to cut the risk of mortality by 60 percent.
More crucially, Lu's team built a Shanghai lung cancer database and genetic sample bank, which has collected information and data from nearly 48,000 patients for clinical research and novel drug development.
The award also recognizes medical research and health education. A prize went to a scientific educational program on cervical cancer prevention and control.
"Medical promotion and education are extremely cost-effective. However, it is difficult to translate intricate medical facts into knowledge that the general population can grasp," said Dr Hua Keqin of Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital.
Her team has been focused on the scientific advancement of cervical cancer understanding. They have created cartoons, micro movies, short films, livestreaming programs, courseware, and ancillary items that have reached millions of people as a way to impart information in an engaging, vivid, and simple manner.
A follow-up study on those who had received the education indicated that 80 percent of them had a thorough understanding of cervical cancer prevention and control, and more than 75 percent said they would do regular screening.