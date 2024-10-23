Shanghai recognizes medical researchers with top awards

The Science and Technology Award, which was presented on Wednesday, recognizes outstanding medical research breakthroughs in major ailments such as pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, heart disease, and reproductive health.

Dr Yu Xianjun of Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center bagged a prize as his team conducted a study on important technology and innovative policy on pancreatic cancer, nicknamed as "king of cancer" that is known for high mortality. The study has the potential to improve cancer patients' three-year survival rates by more than 50 percent.

At Shanghai Chest Hospital, a project on effective alarm mechanisms for early lung cancer relapse and metastasis, as well as important new technologies for precise forecasting, also took a prize.

"We created a series of China Plans based on research tailored for Chinese patients," said Dr Lu Shun, the project's chief expert, adding that a revolutionary immunotherapy strategy has the potential to cut the risk of mortality by 60 percent.

More crucially, Lu's team built a Shanghai lung cancer database and genetic sample bank, which has collected information and data from nearly 48,000 patients for clinical research and novel drug development.