Airport Link Line expected to open by end of 2024

Shanghai's Airport Link Line is scheduled to open to public by the end of the year, according to its constructor, Shanghai Shen-Tie Investment Company. The urban railway line which connects the city's two airports, Hongqiao International Airport and Pudong International Airport, is under trial operation. It runs 68.6 kilometers with nine stops, passing through three districts, Minhang, Xuhui, and the Pudong New Area.

Once opened, the line will significantly cut the travel time between Hongqiao International Airport and Pudong International Airport to around 40 minutes. Currently, the main structures and rail tracks of the seven stations of the sector between the two airports have been completed. "Based on the current testing progress, the empty-load operation of the train is expected to conclude by the end of November, with safety assessments expected to commence in early December," said Xu Ganfeng, the party secretary and executive director of Shanghai Suburban Railway Company.

Next, the line will undergo inspection and certification processes as well as safety assessment before its operation, which is expected to begin in late December. The line is one of five under-construction urban railway lines in the city, and is the east-west backbone line of Shanghai's urban railway network. In the future, including the currently under-construction Airport Link Line, Shanghai's intra-city railway network will interconnect and operate across lines. Passenger will be able to save trouble from transfers between lines, according to Lin Qiang, general manager of Shanghai Shen-Tie Investment Co.

