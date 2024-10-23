Bund Finance Center to present Mexican Cultural Carnival

The Bund Finance Center is teaming up with the Consulate General of Mexico in Shanghai to present a spectacular Mexican Cultural Carnival on October 26 and 27.

This two-day event will bring the vibrant spirit of Mexico to life through a rich array of cultural experiences.

Visitors will be transported on a deep cultural journey across Latin America, featuring stunning Mexican art installations, traditional food and crafts, and exhilarating live music and dance performances.

Over 60 Mexican brands will showcase their unique offerings, making it a must-visit for anyone looking to experience authentic Mexican culture.

Highlights of the carnival include lively music and dance that encapsulate the energy of Mexican festivals, along with interactive cultural experiences such as traditional Mexican face painting, skull painting, and the Edgar Olguín Photography Exhibition.

This is a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in the festive traditions of a Mexican celebration — an unforgettable blend of creativity, culture and excitement.

In addition to the cultural festivities, a special Pet Market is now going on on The Great Lawn at the BFC and will last through November 3.