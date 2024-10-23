﻿
News / Metro

Exhibition showcases life and achievements of China's well-known cardiologist

Shanghai Medical College at Fudan University is hosting an exhibition on the life and times of China's well-known cardiologist, Dr Chen Haozhu, to mark his centenary.
A heart-themed exhibition showcasing the evolution of cardiology in China and the stories of Dr Chen Haozhu, acknowledged as a pioneer and founder of modern cardiology in the country, was inaugurated at Shanghai Medical College, Fudan University.

This exhibition commemorates the centenary of Chen Haozhu, who died four years ago.

Exhibition showcases life and achievements of China's well-known cardiologist
Ti Gong

A visitor looks at a picture of Chen Haozhu.

Chen pioneered Chinese coronary disease research. In 1954, he coined the medical term "myocardial infarction," sometimes known as "heart attack," to describe a type of acute cardiovascular disease characterized by diminished or complete cessation of blood flow to a section of the myocardium.

He focused on coronary disease research and predicted the prevalence of coronary disease as the economy grew.

"Chen has spent his entire life researching and practicing cardiology. He always claimed that his entire existence revolved around a 'heart'. So, this exhibition uses "heart" as a theme to inform medical students and the public about the contribution of Chen in the medical field," said Yuan Zhenghong from the college.

In order to highlight Chen's life from a variety of angles, the exhibition is split into six sections that focus on his studies, medical practice, teaching, research, social activities, and family.

A drama based on Chen's life will be staged on November 6.

If you go:

Address: 130 Dong'an Road, Xuhui District

Time: 9am-5pm, Tuesday to Sunday until January 5

Admission: free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
