Common Rare market returns at Shanghai Culture Square

The perfect weather for outdoor events has finally arrived, and after months of exciting activities, the 7th installment of Common Gathering organized by Common Rare returns, bigger and better than ever.

Taking place from October 24 to 27 at the Shanghai Culture Square, Common Rare will offer a vibrant marketplace that celebrates originality, independent aesthetics and the cozy charm of autumn.

This year, the event boasts over 340 independent brands and has expanded the market to an entirely new area, making it a must-visit for creativity lovers. With so much happening all at once, this festival promises to recharge attendees' creativity and boost their spirits.

As the crispness of fall sets in, visitors can explore a world of creativity and relaxation, surrounded by innovative designs and warm, seasonal vibes.

Attendees will discover a carefully curated selection of textiles and fashion items, perfect for embracing the layering trends of autumn.

Food enthusiasts will find plenty to savor as well, with delicious autumn-inspired treats and beverages that capture the flavors of the season.

From artisan cakes to finely brewed coffee, the event offers a culinary experience that invites visitors to slow down and enjoy every bite.

Whether it's a sweet indulgence or a perfect cup of coffee, there's something for everyone to enjoy in this cozy, relaxing environment.

The event will also feature interactive art exhibitions from illustrators such as South Korea's Inapsquare, Feitufei with her playful monsters, and Old Dog Football Club, who will bring their dynamic creativity to the event's expansive green lawn.

These artistic displays are sure to ignite the imagination and leave lasting impressions.

For those looking to get hands-on, workshops such as the "Mano Playground" will offer visitors the chance to create and connect through art. These sessions encourage creativity while building bridges between attendees, adding a personal touch to the event's offerings.

Whether visitors are art enthusiasts, foodies, or simply looking for a laid-back day of seasonal fun, this event is designed to inspire and entertain.