Refresh and recharge at scenic Yuandang Lake

The lake covers 12.9 square kilometers, with its waterfront stretching 23 kilometers – 6.2 kilometers in Qingpu and 16.8 kilometers in Wujiang.

Yuandang Lake is an ideal spot for a weekend getaway to enjoy camping, cycling and even some water sports. Located on the border of Qingpu District in Shanghai and Wujiang City in Jiangsu Province, it forms the core area of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

In the past, the lake's water quality was poor as there were issues such as unclear division of responsibilities in environmental governance between the two regions.

But Since 2020, the Qingpu and Wujiang governments have jointly started projects to improve water quality. They've also funded construction of bridges, as well as walking and cycling paths around the lake to make it more accessible.

Now Yuandang Lake boasts clear water, green banks, wild birds, and a constant stream of visitors. The area represents the efforts gone into making the demonstration zone a major attraction rather than an eyesore.

The area's revamp was the first integration program between different local governments within the demonstration zone, according to Liu Wei, director of the department of ecological planning and construction within the demonstration zone.

"The Qingpu section has opened all the previously closed and occupied areas, creating a 25-kilometer cycling and walking paths and 1,450 mu (roughly 234 acres) of space open to the public," Liu said.

He said the best lake views were designed for residents and visitors.

As of last year, three phases of the project had been completed.

The third phase embodies Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) culture with the arrangement of new plants and cultural elements included in the design. The tourist attractions along the bank of the lake include Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden).

Apart from its own natural advantages, the area surrounding Yuan Dang is speckled with ancient towns that have a profound cultural heritage.

With Jinze Ancient Town and Zhoujiajiao Ancient Town are just two of nearly 10 ancient towns near Yuan Dang Lake.

"We hope these abundant tourism and cultural resources can attract tourists and stimulate the local economy," Liu added.