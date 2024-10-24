﻿
ANISAMA WORLD expected to mesmerize anime fans in Shanghai

  20:35 UTC+8, 2024-10-24
The popular Japanese anime music festival returns after a lengthy hiatus to Shanghai, and fans can expect a stellar lineup of actors, singers and bands.
The popular Japanese anime music festival ANISAMA WORLD is making an epic return to Shanghai next month.

The event is part of the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, where the highly anticipated ANISAMA WORLD in Shanghai 2024 will be one its main events.

ANISAMA WORLD producer thanked the Shanghai organizers and shared details about what fans can expect at the show.

He highlighted the thrill of returning to Shanghai after 13 long years and promised that this edition will be nothing short of spectacular.

Wang Bing from Shanghai Jiushi Sports Development Group also spoke, expressing his anticipation for hosting the event at the Jiushi Sports Qizhong Tennis Center, a venue that will set the stage for an unforgettable experience.

For those unfamiliar, ANISAMA WORLD is the overseas branch of Japan's biggest anime music festival, Animelo Summer Live, or AniSama as it's known.

Since its start in 2005, ANISAMA has been a haven for anime, gaming and pop culture fans, featuring performances from famous actors, singers and bands.

It's not just about the music; it's about connecting fans to the heart of anime. After all, the event's reach is global, and Shanghai's return to the ANISAMA map is a testament to how Chinese fans have fallen for anime.

Animelo Summer Live in Japan was themed "Stargazer" and recently wrapped up at Saitama Super Arena with a star-studded lineup.

Now, ANISAMA WORLD in Shanghai 2024 promises to deliver the same kind of energy and excitement.

With a dozen top performers scheduled and an atmosphere that will bring together fans from all over, the event is set to be one of the most memorable anime music shows Shanghai has ever seen.

Mark your calendars because ANISAMA WORLD in Shanghai 2024 is scheduled to take place on November 16 at 16:30pm, at the Jiushi Sports flagship tennis center.

Whether you're a longtime fan of anime music or a newcomer, this is an event you won't want to miss.

Get ready for an unforgettable journey into the world of anime music that will leave you energized and inspired.

If you go:

Date: November 16

Venue: Jiushi Sports Qizhong Tennis Center

Address: 5500 Yuanjiang Road

Admission: 380-1,980 yuan

