Suhewan takes a major leap as global business hub
Shanghai's Suhewan, also known as Suhe Bay, has made a significant stride towards becoming a top global business hub by forming a strategic partnership with the GBD (Global Business District) Innovation Club, an alliance of leading CBDs from around the world.
During Shanghai's "Our Water" cultural exchange campaign earlier this year, Suhewan was promoted in Paris as a potential partner for Paris' La Défense near the Seine.
Today, Pierre-Yves Guice, CEO of Paris La Défense and chairman of the GBD Innovation Club, led a delegation of executives from multinational companies and renowned CBDs, such as Casa Anfa in Morocco, Dublin Town in Ireland, and Chicago Loop in the US to visit Suhewan.
Guice said he was delighted to learn about the improving investment environment and Suhewan's innovative vitality, which offers ample potential for further exchanges and collaborations.
As part of the strategic cooperation signed today, the Club launched "Learning Expedition @ Suhewan," signaling future visits and exchanges with Suhewan.
The delegation visited AstraZeneca's global R&D center, iCampus, an innovation incubator supporting startups in healthcare.
They discussed with Jing'an-based world-renowned firms about creating an open, efficient global innovation network, agreeing to enhance exchanges and cooperation in innovation, collaboration, and talent cultivation.
They also had a walking tour along Suzhou Creek to learn about its past and present.
As part of Shanghai's "One River, One Creek" shoreline project, Suhewan is poised to become a world-class waterfront central activity zone in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, on par with world-class waterfront areas in Paris, London, and Singapore.
Suhewan generated tax revenues of 11.62 billion yuan (US$1.6 billion) in 2023, a 14.71 percent increase from the previous year.
The area is now home to 23 regional headquarters of multinational companies, including consultancy Roland Berger, advertising leader WPP, consumer group Kao, fashion brand Coach, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, and private securities investment fund manager Sumitomo Mitsui DS Private Fund Management.