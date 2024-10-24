News / Metro

Suhewan takes a major leap as global business hub

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  22:30 UTC+8, 2024-10-24       0
Area also known as Suhe Bay forms a strategic partnership with the GBD Innovation Club as visitors learn about its improving investment environment and innovative vitality.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  22:30 UTC+8, 2024-10-24       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Li Qian, Jiang Xiaowei.

Suhewan takes a major leap as global business hub
Ti Gong

Representatives from some of the world's leading business districts visit Suhewan in Jing'an.

Shanghai's Suhewan, also known as Suhe Bay, has made a significant stride towards becoming a top global business hub by forming a strategic partnership with the GBD (Global Business District) Innovation Club, an alliance of leading CBDs from around the world.

During Shanghai's "Our Water" cultural exchange campaign earlier this year, Suhewan was promoted in Paris as a potential partner for Paris' La Défense near the Seine.

Today, Pierre-Yves Guice, CEO of Paris La Défense and chairman of the GBD Innovation Club, led a delegation of executives from multinational companies and renowned CBDs, such as Casa Anfa in Morocco, Dublin Town in Ireland, and Chicago Loop in the US to visit Suhewan.

Guice said he was delighted to learn about the improving investment environment and Suhewan's innovative vitality, which offers ample potential for further exchanges and collaborations.

Suhewan takes a major leap as global business hub
Ti Gong

Pierre-Yves Guice, CEO of Paris La Défense and chairman of the GBD Innovation Club.

As part of the strategic cooperation signed today, the Club launched "Learning Expedition @ Suhewan," signaling future visits and exchanges with Suhewan.

The delegation visited AstraZeneca's global R&D center, iCampus, an innovation incubator supporting startups in healthcare.

They discussed with Jing'an-based world-renowned firms about creating an open, efficient global innovation network, agreeing to enhance exchanges and cooperation in innovation, collaboration, and talent cultivation.

They also had a walking tour along Suzhou Creek to learn about its past and present.

Suhewan takes a major leap as global business hub
Ti Gong

The delegation takes part in a citywalk in Suhewan.

As part of Shanghai's "One River, One Creek" shoreline project, Suhewan is poised to become a world-class waterfront central activity zone in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, on par with world-class waterfront areas in Paris, London, and Singapore.

Suhewan generated tax revenues of 11.62 billion yuan (US$1.6 billion) in 2023, a 14.71 percent increase from the previous year.

The area is now home to 23 regional headquarters of multinational companies, including consultancy Roland Berger, advertising leader WPP, consumer group Kao, fashion brand Coach, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, and private securities investment fund manager Sumitomo Mitsui DS Private Fund Management.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Sumitomo Mitsui
Suzhou Creek
Mitsui
Kao
WPP
AstraZeneca
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     