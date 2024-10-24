Suhewan takes a major leap as global business hub

Shanghai's Suhewan, also known as Suhe Bay, has made a significant stride towards becoming a top global business hub by forming a strategic partnership with the GBD (Global Business District) Innovation Club, an alliance of leading CBDs from around the world.

During Shanghai's "Our Water" cultural exchange campaign earlier this year, Suhewan was promoted in Paris as a potential partner for Paris' La Défense near the Seine.

Today, Pierre-Yves Guice, CEO of Paris La Défense and chairman of the GBD Innovation Club, led a delegation of executives from multinational companies and renowned CBDs, such as Casa Anfa in Morocco, Dublin Town in Ireland, and Chicago Loop in the US to visit Suhewan.

Guice said he was delighted to learn about the improving investment environment and Suhewan's innovative vitality, which offers ample potential for further exchanges and collaborations.