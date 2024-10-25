Shanghai sightseeing buses introduces 2 new routes
Shanghai launched two new routes of its iconic double-decker sightseeing buses on Friday, showcasing the city's revolutionary sites and landmark attractions.
Two newly painted red double-decker sightseeing buses were spotted on the Bund.
Shanghai Spring International Travel Service (Group) Co will run fixed-schedule buses with 19 stops, taking 1.5 hours to complete the tour.
One of the routes will include 10 stops, including the May 30th Movement Monument (Park Hotel), the venue of the 1st National Congress of the Communist Party of China (Xintiandi), the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center (Shanghai Grand Theatre), and the Shanghai History Museum (Grand Theatre).
The other route will connect nine landmarks, including Jin Mao Tower, Gucheng Park, Shiliupu Pier, Pudong Development Exhibition Hall, and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, allowing passengers to experience the process of Chinese-style modernization and Shanghai's reform and opening up.
The design of the routes highlights the integration with the surrounding commercial, tourism, culture, sports, and exhibition resources.
Tourists will not only check in red landmarks but also encounter urban landmark complexes such as the Yuyuan Garden Scenic Area, the Bund Scenic Area, Lujiazui, Zhangyuan Garden, The INLET, Suhe River Waterfront, historic Shikumen-style complex Shenyuli, and the North Bund.
The buses are equipped with audio instructions in eight languages – Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Russian, French, German, and Spanish.
Print map brochures in four languages – Chinese, English, French, and Japanese – will be distributed. Foreign currency payments will be facilitated by electronic card swiping terminal devices on buses.
Service personnel with English conversational abilities will be stationed at major stations, and the "Shanghai Pass," a one-stop tourism pass, can be used at two stops to support international visitors' payment and consumption needs.