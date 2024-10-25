Shanghai sightseeing buses introduces 2 new routes

Shanghai launched two new routes of its iconic double-decker sightseeing buses on Friday, showcasing the city's revolutionary sites and landmark attractions.

Two newly painted red double-decker sightseeing buses were spotted on the Bund.

Shanghai Spring International Travel Service (Group) Co will run fixed-schedule buses with 19 stops, taking 1.5 hours to complete the tour.

One of the routes will include 10 stops, including the May 30th Movement Monument (Park Hotel), the venue of the 1st National Congress of the Communist Party of China (Xintiandi), the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center (Shanghai Grand Theatre), and the Shanghai History Museum (Grand Theatre).