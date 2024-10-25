More measures taken to prevent tooth decay
Improving dental health is a challenging task for the city. The prevalence of tooth decay among local residents was 34.1 percent last year, up from the previous year's 28.76 percent, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.
Enhancing dental care to make it more accessible to local residents and promote health education are the two major measures the government and medical professionals are introducing.
The health commission is expanding a project of building standard dental clinics at local neighborhood health centers. So far, the authority has selected the first batch of 32 centers to have a dental service, with links to hospitals for more complicated cases.
The grassroots clinics will also set up a dental database for residents and educate residents in dental disease prevention and control.
Doctors said education was vital as many Chinese people had no proper dental care habits. A study released by the health commission said over 95 percent of adults brushed their teeth each day but only 60 percent brushed every morning and night.
To spread knowledge in an easy-to-understand way, experts from the Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, which is the National Center of Stomatology, issued a cartoon book on whole-life dental health. The set with 12 books covers all necessary dental knowledge in different stage of life to give people detailed and practical guidance, particularly children.
The hospital has also issued a surgical atlas to explain facial and dental plastic surgery procedures through pictures and simple words.