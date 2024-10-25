More measures taken to prevent tooth decay

Improving dental health is a challenging task for the city. The prevalence of tooth decay among local residents was 34.1 percent last year, up from the previous year's 28.76 percent, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

Enhancing dental care to make it more accessible to local residents and promote health education are the two major measures the government and medical professionals are introducing.

The health commission is expanding a project of building standard dental clinics at local neighborhood health centers. So far, the authority has selected the first batch of 32 centers to have a dental service, with links to hospitals for more complicated cases.