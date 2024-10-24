Putuo plans to strengthen innovation hubs in Yangtze River Delta

Putuo District will boost collaborative innovation to strengthen its role in the development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

To achieve the goal, the district aims to further develop four key scientific innovation hubs -- the China-Israel Innovation Hub, Tsinghua University's International Innovation Center, Wuning Innovation Community, and Haina Town, where a digital transformation trial project is taking place.

The district government made the announcement during the 2024 Suzhou Creek Forum on Tuesday. The forum was first held in 2007 for local political advisers and intellectuals to make proposals for development along the creek.

This year, local officials and experts discussed enhancing cooperation within the Yangtze River Delta region. The focus was on building a more efficient innovation ecosystem across the Shanghai-Nanjing industrial belt.

Xiao Wengao, director of Putuo, emphasized the district's strategic location in the Yangtze River Delta region and called for stronger collaboration to drive innovation.

He outlined steps to integrate resources, improve talent services, and enhance the district's business environment to support the region's growth.

Putuo's plan includes building a supportive policy system and facilitating the transformation of research into real-world applications, the district government said.