Staying fit and eating healthy food a weighty issue

  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-10-26       0
More than 40 percent of local adults are overweight or obese, while more than half of the local elderly and 34 percent of children and teenagers also have weight issues.
Due to changes in lifestyle and the rising number of elderly, the incidence of weight and obesity is rising, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

The Commission has announced a year-long weight management program to promote chronic disease prevention and control through weight control.

Weight is closely related to a person's health. Overweight and obesity are important risk factor for chronic diseases like cardio-cerebrovascular disease, diabetes and some cancers.

Maintaining a healthy weight through scientific diet and proper exercises are effective measures to prevent and control chronic disease.

Shanghai is promoting health management sites and chronic disease management centers all over the city as well as building more sports facilities to provide residents more access to health management and exercises.

In addition, hospitals are encouraged to launch weight management clinics to provide patients with professional guidance on obesity diagnosis and treatment, the commission said.

Neighborhood health centers are encouraged to include weight management into general practitioners' service offering residents timely and long-term instruction on diet and sports. TCM hospitals and professionals are also encouraged to make full use of their specialities to take part.

Wang Hao, vice director of Yangpu District, said the district has perfected a full coverage of sports clinics in regional medical centers and 12 neighborhood health centers to offer a new model of sport plus health care service.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangpu
