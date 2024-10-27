Expats sample traditional Chinese medicine in Qingpu

Drinking herbal coffee, tasting nourishing herbal cuisine, and wearing Chinese herbal sachetsa - activities promoting traditional Chinese medicine are being rolled out in Qingpu District in an innovative manner.

Ganshan He's TCM culture originating in Qingpu can be dated back to the early years of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). It has been included in Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage representative item list.

"The family has been practising medicine for generations, and the Jiangnan region has always been an important area for He's TCM practice," according to He Ting, the 29th generation inheritor of the family, and a doctor at Qingpu Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital.

"The 20th generation of the family, physician He Wangmo settled in Qingpu to practise medicine, becoming the founder of Ganshan He's TCM culture," said He. "This showed the "tenacity and persistence of the family."