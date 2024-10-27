Expats sample Qingpu's intangible cultural heritage

As the paulownia leaves brush against the windows and the fragrance of rice envelops the cottage, the autumn breeze gently stirs the rice leaves in Linjia Village, Qingpu District.

As the paulownia leaves brush against the windows and the fragrance of rice envelops the cottage, the autumn breeze gently stirs the rice leaves in Linjia Village, Qingpu District. The fresh scent of rice fills the air, and the golden rice fields stretch out like a boundless golden carpet, presenting a picturesque scene. Qingpu's intangible cultural heritage booths and interactive experience areas were scattered throughout the golden rice fields, attracting tourists for a delightful autumn afternoon. On Saturday afternoon, about 10 expats from countries such as Canada, Russia, Argentina and Spain visited Linjia Village in Zhujiajiao Town to participate in the "Heritage and Sharing – Revealing the Charm of Qingpu's Intangible Cultural Heritage to the World" Chinese traditional culture-themed activity. The event was jointly organized by the Qingpu District Government Information Office, Qingpu District Culture and Tourism Bureau, and City News Service (CNS), Shanghai's one-stop information service platform, operated by Shanghai Daily.

Qingpu boasts a long history and a rich tapestry of culture, with a wealth of intangible cultural heritage. In a poetic setting, expats enthusiastically tasted delicacies with Qingpu's intangible cultural heritage characteristics, such as Handalong pickles, Zhao's dried bean curd, roasted green soybeans, and zharou, or straw-wrapped pork. They also experienced making zhuanggao, a local glutinous rice cake, and "apo (granny)" tea with villagers, immersing themselves in a style of rural Shanghai life. Founded in 1886, Handalong Sauce and Pickle Shop is a must-visit time-honored shop in Zhujiajiao. Zhao's dried bean curd, originating from Jinze Town, is famous for its unique craftsmanship and recipe. The bean curd features a clear color, a fresh and fragrant taste, and a combination of tenderness and chewiness, making it a well-known traditional specialty food in Shanghai and Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces.

Liantang rice cake is a traditional pastry from the Liantang area, with profound cultural connotations and historical background. The production technique is based on the rice farming of the water town region and is an important part of local handicraft skills. The cake is not only delicious and visually appealing but also carries auspicious and festive meanings. "Apo" tea is a long-standing folk custom in the Shangta area of Jinze. Local farmers, especially the elderly women in the countryside, gather daily, sitting in the farmhouse parlor or under the veranda, with homemade specialties such as pickled vegetables, dried radish, and crispy beans on the table. They drink tea and chat, enjoying a harmonious and joyful atmosphere. Expats interacted with local residents, experiencing the cultural connotations behind these intangible cultural heritage items, and immersed themselves in the rich atmosphere of traditional Chinese culture.

At the Qingpu intangible cultural heritage bazaar, people discovered a treasure - tubu (homespun cloth) display. In Linjia Village, the cloth is not "rustic" as its name indicates but instead plays a role in cultural heritage and innovation. The cloth, also known as old cloth in the Qingpu countryside, is a cotton hand-weaving technique popular in the suburban areas of Shanghai and neighboring Jiangsu areas. Expats also experienced tbe traditional Chinese exercise Baduanjin and woodcut paintings. As night fell, the melodious tunes of Qingpu tianshange (folk songs sung in the field by farmers) echoed through the fields. A long table was set, and a feast instantly captivated the taste buds of foreign attendees. The fresh ingredients, combined with the beautiful scenery of the rice fields and the melody of tianshange, brought the event to a climax. Tianshange, as the local sound of Qingpu, has existed in a unique form of folk culture and folk music, with a deep mass base and has been included in the national intangible cultural heritage list.

"It is the first time I visited Qingpu, I'm really impressed and the people are really kind and very nice and all the activities really make me very happy," said Jorgina Tejera from Canada. "Even though it was raining, we really had wonderful time to meet people from different countries and to enjoy the Chinese tradition like diancha (making finely ground powder from processed green tea) and all the activities. "I have visited many, many places, but tonight I feel like home and people here make me feel welcomed. "I think traditional Chinese medicine is fantastic and I enjoy rice cake very much as I like sweet dessert." "I will definitely encourage my friends to come here, and I'm sure they will like it."

