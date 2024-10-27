East meets West hospitals celebrate century-old stories
Three hospitals established by missionaries more than 100 years ago celebrated their anniversaries by recalling their profound history and showcasing their advanced development.
All of them have become top public hospitals and members of the city's pilot program of international medical tourism due to their outstanding medical capabilities, innovative practices, and foreign service experiences.
This is echoed in their special background.
The Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University, Shanghai's first maternity hospital, celebrated its 140th birthday over the weekend by releasing a "Red House Memory" book with 420,000 words and over 200 precious pictures.
Some 40 medical staff, educators and media professionals conducted interviews, chased material and even contacted many overseas libraries to vividly show the 140 years development of the hospital, which is nicked as "Red House Hospital" by local residents as its building was originally red.
The hospital was founded in 1884 after Margaret Williamson, who was then in the US, learned of the challenging medical conditions in Shanghai and the difficulties of women and children here in seeking medical treatment.
She donated US$5,000 to build the hospital, which was initially named the Margaret Williamson Hospital set up by the Woman's Union Missionary Society of America for Heathen Lands.
The hospital is one of the top hospitals in its field and the second leading hospital on gynecology and obstetrics in the nation.
Shanghai General Hospital was founded in 1864 by French Consuls as one of the largest and the earliest western medicine hospitals in China. It launched an academic conference to celebrate its 160th anniversary and achievements of its high-quality development on intelligent hospital construction, new drug development and clinical transfer of basic research.
Over the weekend, the hospital was named as Shanghai Honorary General Hospital for Soldiers through cooperation with Shanghai Bureau of Veteran Affairs to offer favorable service for military staff, retired soldiers and relevant groups with certificates.
Founded in 1844 by British medical missionary William Lockhart, Renji Hospital was the first Western hospital in Shanghai. It also unveiled its celebration of its 180th anniversary by organizing a large free medical consultation.
A total of 180 medical experts from 55 clinical departments provide health services to residents.
According to medical historian Lu Ming's thesis "A Brief History of Western Hospital in Modern Shanghai," around 300 Western hospitals were founded in the metropolis from 1844 to 1949.