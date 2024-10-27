East meets West hospitals celebrate century-old stories

Three hospitals established by missionaries more than 100 years ago celebrated their anniversaries by recalling their profound history and showcasing their advanced development.

All of them have become top public hospitals and members of the city's pilot program of international medical tourism due to their outstanding medical capabilities, innovative practices, and foreign service experiences.

This is echoed in their special background.

The Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University, Shanghai's first maternity hospital, celebrated its 140th birthday over the weekend by releasing a "Red House Memory" book with 420,000 words and over 200 precious pictures.

Some 40 medical staff, educators and media professionals conducted interviews, chased material and even contacted many overseas libraries to vividly show the 140 years development of the hospital, which is nicked as "Red House Hospital" by local residents as its building was originally red.