Qingpu celebrates rice harvest with rural activities

The rice harvest season is here and it is being celebrated in Qingpu District in a grand way with a slew of activities this autumn.

As a highlight of the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, a harvest festival opened in the district over the weekend.

Rice field walks, farming experiences, agricultural product tastings, folk performances, intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, oil painting exhibitions, installation sculpture exhibitions, RV and SUV driving experiences, and hanfu attire shows were staged in Qingpu's Zhujiajiao Town.



Sanitation workers there received 2,500 kilograms of rice, and people participated in traditional farming activities such as harvesting and rice threshing, and tasted local delicacies and freshly cooked rice, sharing the joy of harvest.