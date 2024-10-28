Qingpu celebrates rice harvest with rural activities
The rice harvest season is here and it is being celebrated in Qingpu District in a grand way with a slew of activities this autumn.
As a highlight of the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, a harvest festival opened in the district over the weekend.
Rice field walks, farming experiences, agricultural product tastings, folk performances, intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, oil painting exhibitions, installation sculpture exhibitions, RV and SUV driving experiences, and hanfu attire shows were staged in Qingpu's Zhujiajiao Town.
Sanitation workers there received 2,500 kilograms of rice, and people participated in traditional farming activities such as harvesting and rice threshing, and tasted local delicacies and freshly cooked rice, sharing the joy of harvest.
The event aimed to showcase Shanghai's rural development, promote traditional farming culture, and provide people with the opportunity to get close to nature and experience the joy of harvest, the district's commerce, agriculture, and culture and tourism authorities said.
To celebrate the harvest, more such activities that integrate agriculture, commerce, exhibition, culture, tourism, and sports will be held in the district's villages this autumn, officials said.
Qingpu is one of Shanghai's back gardens and a main agricultural product supplier of the city.
An agricultural and tourism route of the district was also released. It strings together Panlong Tiandi - Hemu Village - Xuyao Village - Art-M (a culture and innovation industry park) - Dongshe Village - Cenbu Village - Yuandang.
It enables people to enjoy the Jiangnan (south of the lower part of Yangtze River) autumn from east to west.