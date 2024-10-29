20 innovative cases selected for city's tourism brand

Twenty innovation cases of "Shanghai Tourism Brand Selection," which selects and promotes innovative enterprises, benchmark projects, and characteristic consumption scenes in Shanghai's urban tourism sector, were unveiled and showcased on Tuesday.

The selection in its first version was based on multiple independent factors, such as visitor experience and market influence.

Since its launch, the event hosted by the Shanghai Tourism Trade Association has attracted the participation of more than 200 tourism enterprises, including heavyweight cultural and tourism brand enterprises.

Shanghai Disney Resort, Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, the 126th Floor Art Space of Shanghai Tower, the Dome Cinema of Shanghai Astronomy Museum, the Mermaid Restaurant of Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, the fireworks show of Jinshan City Beach, and the Dragonfly Sightseeing Bus were on the list.

"The city has selected nearly 100 tourist routes for this year's China International Import Expo, and the selection will boost the whole tourism industry to further polish products and optimize and refine service," said Zhong Xiaomin, director general of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The event has set up a brand recommendation officer mechanism, inviting well-known business executives, industry experts, and market representatives to be recommendation officers to help promote excellent cultural and tourism brands.

"The selection highlights 'urban, integration, and internationalization' as criteria, and is based on haipai (Shanghai-style) and Jiangnan culture, and has launched a variety of new urban tourism scenes and experiences," said Xu Ting, secretary general of the association.

Following the selection, the "Shanghai Tourism Brand Selection Tourism Guide" will be released, and a high-quality Shanghai urban tourism products that meet the needs of overseas tourists will be launched, making the city the ideal "first stop for inbound travelers."

These routes and cases will be published on the multilingual platforms of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, and the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office.