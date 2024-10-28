Nobel laureate opens first Nobel Prize workstation in Fengxian

Nobel laureate Carol Greider launched her workstation on Monday in Fengxian, Shanghai, to bring together top research teams and experts to the outlying district.

The American molecular biologist won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009. She was awarded this honor for her discovery of how telomeres and the enzyme telomerase protect chromosomes from deterioration.

The Carol Greider Nobel Prize Workstation, the first of its kind in Fengxian, was opened in Nanchao Town. The goal is to foster technological innovation and provide opportunities for young scholars and graduate students to engage with leading international research teams, the district government said.

The workstation will partner with Shanghai Cellyan Life Science Co. to advance clinical trials and industrialization of existing immune cell drugs. Greider was appointed the company's honorary chief scientist.

It also aims to improve the development of cell therapy technology, achieve breakthroughs in solid tumor research, and reduce production costs for cell drugs.