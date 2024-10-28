Nobel laureate opens first Nobel Prize workstation in Fengxian
Nobel laureate Carol Greider launched her workstation on Monday in Fengxian, Shanghai, to bring together top research teams and experts to the outlying district.
The American molecular biologist won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009. She was awarded this honor for her discovery of how telomeres and the enzyme telomerase protect chromosomes from deterioration.
The Carol Greider Nobel Prize Workstation, the first of its kind in Fengxian, was opened in Nanchao Town. The goal is to foster technological innovation and provide opportunities for young scholars and graduate students to engage with leading international research teams, the district government said.
The workstation will partner with Shanghai Cellyan Life Science Co. to advance clinical trials and industrialization of existing immune cell drugs. Greider was appointed the company's honorary chief scientist.
It also aims to improve the development of cell therapy technology, achieve breakthroughs in solid tumor research, and reduce production costs for cell drugs.
Also, the Future Health Sector of the13th China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition was launched in Fengxian. It focuses on disruptive technology in the future health sector.
The event will last three days and features nearly 200 representatives competing from across the country.
Registration for the competition began in mid-September and has attracted more than 200 teams from 27 provinces.
The projects cover areas such as cell and gene technology, synthetic biology, biological breeding, and brain-machine interfaces.
At the opening ceremony, Greider delivered a speech titled "Telomeres: New technology allows new approaches to disease."
Fengxian has developed a strong presence in the health industry that focuses on chemical raw materials, biological products, traditional Chinese medicine, and medical devices.
In 2024, the district plans to invest in over 60 biomedical projects worth more than 45 billion yuan (US$6.3 billion), positioning itself as a hub for innovation in the biomedical industry, the district government said.