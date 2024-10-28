﻿
News / Metro

Nobel laureate opens first Nobel Prize workstation in Fengxian

﻿ Yang Jian
﻿ Ma Yue
Yang Jian Ma Yue
  00:43 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0
Nobel laureate Carol Greider's workstation brings together top research teams to make advances in solid tumor research, cell therapy technology and reduce the cost of cell drugs.
﻿ Yang Jian
﻿ Ma Yue
Yang Jian Ma Yue
  00:43 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0
Nobel laureate opens first Nobel Prize workstation in Fengxian
Ti Gong

Nobel laureate Carol Greider gives a speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition.

Nobel laureate Carol Greider launched her workstation on Monday in Fengxian, Shanghai, to bring together top research teams and experts to the outlying district.

The American molecular biologist won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009. She was awarded this honor for her discovery of how telomeres and the enzyme telomerase protect chromosomes from deterioration.

The Carol Greider Nobel Prize Workstation, the first of its kind in Fengxian, was opened in Nanchao Town. The goal is to foster technological innovation and provide opportunities for young scholars and graduate students to engage with leading international research teams, the district government said.

The workstation will partner with Shanghai Cellyan Life Science Co. to advance clinical trials and industrialization of existing immune cell drugs. Greider was appointed the company's honorary chief scientist.

It also aims to improve the development of cell therapy technology, achieve breakthroughs in solid tumor research, and reduce production costs for cell drugs.

Nobel laureate opens first Nobel Prize workstation in Fengxian
Ti Gong

Carol Greider unveils her workstation in Nanqiao Town of Fengxian with government and company officials.

Also, the Future Health Sector of the13th China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition was launched in Fengxian. It focuses on disruptive technology in the future health sector.

The event will last three days and features nearly 200 representatives competing from across the country.

Registration for the competition began in mid-September and has attracted more than 200 teams from 27 provinces.

The projects cover areas such as cell and gene technology, synthetic biology, biological breeding, and brain-machine interfaces.

At the opening ceremony, Greider delivered a speech titled "Telomeres: New technology allows new approaches to disease."

Fengxian has developed a strong presence in the health industry that focuses on chemical raw materials, biological products, traditional Chinese medicine, and medical devices.

In 2024, the district plans to invest in over 60 biomedical projects worth more than 45 billion yuan (US$6.3 billion), positioning itself as a hub for innovation in the biomedical industry, the district government said.

Nobel laureate opens first Nobel Prize workstation in Fengxian
Ti Gong

Officials launch the Future Health Sector of the 13th China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Fengxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     