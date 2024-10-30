Shanghai to use digital tools to ensure food safety at CIIE

Shanghai's market authorities will use AI and IoT-enabled platforms to assure food safety at the 7th CIIE.

Shanghai's market regulators have been using digital tools and high technology to ensure food and escalator safety during the 7th China International Import Expo, with AI and Internet of Things-enabled platform in operation. "The market supervision and management service platform has evolved from the initial version of information management to version 5.0, empowered by AI and IoT technology, effectively enhancing the level of intelligence in market supervision for the CIIE," said Qiu Congqian, deputy director of the CIIE service guarantee team of the city's market regulators.

Dong Jun / SHINE

To eliminate the risk of food safety of unauthorized changes to process layouts and facilities, the CIIE will use a 360-degree panoramic shooting system to lock down the process layouts and facilities of catering units within the exhibition halls. "Through three-dimensional scene comparison, even the slightest changes in the position of a refrigerator or a dishwasher will be detected immediately," said Qiu. In addition, 10 mobile surveillance cameras have been put at food supply units, allowing for a 360-degree rotation to see all corners of the site and take appropriate steps immediately.

Dong Jun / SHINE

At the same time, the food safety rapid testing facility was improved and expanded to enhance raw material testing. All public catering units within the exhibition halls have fully incorporated the Internet Plus initiative, resulting in real-time alerts for eight non-compliant circumstances such as improper mask wearing and smoking in the kitchen. For the first time, dynamic monitoring and detailed assessment are used to analyze exhibitors' food safety risk levels, and a classified management method is employed. Inspections will be performed at varying frequencies depending on the risk level.