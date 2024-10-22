﻿
News / Metro

Yangpu riverside becomes a model public space

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  11:27 UTC+8, 2024-10-30       0
The former industrial area has been transformed by the district's efforts to create a world-class gathering space that integrates recreational, cultural and community facilities.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  11:27 UTC+8, 2024-10-30       0
Yangpu riverside becomes a model public space
Ti Gong

Morning exercises at the Yangpu Riverside.

Shanghai's Yangpu District has revitalized the Yangpu Riverside, transforming it from an industrial relic to a vibrant public space, the district government announced.

The initiative reflects the "People's City" concept, which marks its fifth anniversary this year. The concept emphasizes urban development that prioritizes the needs and wellbeing of residents.

During a visit to the area in November 2019, President Xi Jinping said: "The cities are built by the people and for the people." He said urban planning and development must be committed to a people-centered approach and focus on people's needs.

A media tour has been arranged along the waterfront ahead of the China International Import Expo to showcase the revitalization of the Yangpu Riverside.

The riverside is at the eastern end of the Huangpu River. Historically, it served as a cradle for modern industry, housing the country's first mechanical paper factory and the largest thermal power plant in the Far East.

Yangpu riverside becomes a model public space
Ti Gong

Children tour the waterfront to learn the history of China's modern industry.

However, as industries evolved, many facilities became obsolete, leaving behind vacant land and decaying structures that hindered public access to the riverside.

In recent years, Yangpu has pursued the "People's City" vision, focusing on transforming the area into a "life showcase" and a "development ribbon," the government said.

These efforts aim to create a world-class urban gathering space that integrates recreational, cultural, and community facilities.

The redevelopment includes the construction of over 216,000 square meters of public green space, enhancing the ecological environment.

Local residents can now enjoy riverside pathways designed for walking, running, and cycling, totaling over 5.5 kilometers.

"We want to provide the best resources for our people," said Qian Liang, deputy Party secretary of the Yangpu Riverside Investment Development Group. "This space is for everyone to enjoy."

Yangpu riverside becomes a model public space
Ti Gong

The Yangpu Riverside aims to become accessible to disabled and elderly people.

The district government aims to develop the waterfront into five model zones, focusing on different aspects of urban life.

They include the Cultural Preservation Zone, aimed at protecting the area's industrial heritage, the Child-Friendly Space, designed to be inclusive for families and children, and the Park City Initiative, which emphasizes green and recreational spaces, Qian said.

The waterfront also features the World Reception Hall for Tourism, which promotes local attractions to visitors and the Accessibility Innovation Zone, ensuring facilities cater to all, including the disabled and elderly.

Residents have participated in shaping these spaces. Accessibility features, such as ramps and designated pathways for wheelchairs, were implemented based on community feedback.

"Every detail has been considered to meet the real needs of users," said Wang Ting, president of the Yangpu Disabled Persons' Association.

Yangpu riverside becomes a model public space
Ti Gong

The preserved Yangshupu Power Plant, once the largest in East Asia.

Notable projects include the Yangshupu Water Plant, which was built in 1883. Its renovation features a 535-meter wooden walkway, enhancing public access to the riverside.

In another project, an old tobacco warehouse has been transformed into a vertical garden known as "Green Hill," making it a popular spot for young people.

Other facilities have been repurposed, such as the former Shanghai Soap Factory, now called "Fantasy Bubble," a cafe and workspace mainly for local entrepreneurship.

As the Yangpu riverside prepares to open the Shanghai People's City Practice Exhibition Hall on November 2, it will offer interactive exhibits showcasing the core principles of the "People's City" philosophy.

The exhibition will include five themed areas with 25 special displays to highlight Shanghai's commitment to community-centric urban development.

Yangpu's transformation is part of a larger vision to make the area a model for modern urban tourism and public engagement.

Officials aim to enhance the space's appeal, making it more accessible, welcoming, and beneficial for residents and visitors alike.

"Each model zone, though different in focus, is interconnected in exploring ideal living scenarios for our citizens," Qian said.

He said the Yangpu riverside aims to become a vibrant example of how cities can evolve while maintaining a connection to their historical roots, ensuring that urban development serves the people.

Yangpu riverside becomes a model public space
Ti Gong

The welcoming exterior of the Shanghai People's City Practice Exhibition Hall.

Yangpu riverside becomes a model public space
Ti Gong

A coffee spot in the Shanghai People's City Practice Exhibition Hall.

Yangpu riverside becomes a model public space
Ti Gong

The Shanghai People's City Practice Exhibition Hall will offer interactive exhibits showcasing the core principles of the "People's City" philosophy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huangpu River
Yangpu
Huangpu
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     