The former industrial area has been transformed by the district's efforts to create a world-class gathering space that integrates recreational, cultural and community facilities.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's Yangpu District has revitalized the Yangpu Riverside, transforming it from an industrial relic to a vibrant public space, the district government announced. The initiative reflects the "People's City" concept, which marks its fifth anniversary this year. The concept emphasizes urban development that prioritizes the needs and wellbeing of residents. During a visit to the area in November 2019, President Xi Jinping said: "The cities are built by the people and for the people." He said urban planning and development must be committed to a people-centered approach and focus on people's needs. A media tour has been arranged along the waterfront ahead of the China International Import Expo to showcase the revitalization of the Yangpu Riverside. The riverside is at the eastern end of the Huangpu River. Historically, it served as a cradle for modern industry, housing the country's first mechanical paper factory and the largest thermal power plant in the Far East.

Ti Gong

However, as industries evolved, many facilities became obsolete, leaving behind vacant land and decaying structures that hindered public access to the riverside. In recent years, Yangpu has pursued the "People's City" vision, focusing on transforming the area into a "life showcase" and a "development ribbon," the government said. These efforts aim to create a world-class urban gathering space that integrates recreational, cultural, and community facilities. The redevelopment includes the construction of over 216,000 square meters of public green space, enhancing the ecological environment. Local residents can now enjoy riverside pathways designed for walking, running, and cycling, totaling over 5.5 kilometers. "We want to provide the best resources for our people," said Qian Liang, deputy Party secretary of the Yangpu Riverside Investment Development Group. "This space is for everyone to enjoy."

Ti Gong

The district government aims to develop the waterfront into five model zones, focusing on different aspects of urban life. They include the Cultural Preservation Zone, aimed at protecting the area's industrial heritage, the Child-Friendly Space, designed to be inclusive for families and children, and the Park City Initiative, which emphasizes green and recreational spaces, Qian said. The waterfront also features the World Reception Hall for Tourism, which promotes local attractions to visitors and the Accessibility Innovation Zone, ensuring facilities cater to all, including the disabled and elderly. Residents have participated in shaping these spaces. Accessibility features, such as ramps and designated pathways for wheelchairs, were implemented based on community feedback. "Every detail has been considered to meet the real needs of users," said Wang Ting, president of the Yangpu Disabled Persons' Association.

Ti Gong

Notable projects include the Yangshupu Water Plant, which was built in 1883. Its renovation features a 535-meter wooden walkway, enhancing public access to the riverside. In another project, an old tobacco warehouse has been transformed into a vertical garden known as "Green Hill," making it a popular spot for young people. Other facilities have been repurposed, such as the former Shanghai Soap Factory, now called "Fantasy Bubble," a cafe and workspace mainly for local entrepreneurship. As the Yangpu riverside prepares to open the Shanghai People's City Practice Exhibition Hall on November 2, it will offer interactive exhibits showcasing the core principles of the "People's City" philosophy. The exhibition will include five themed areas with 25 special displays to highlight Shanghai's commitment to community-centric urban development. Yangpu's transformation is part of a larger vision to make the area a model for modern urban tourism and public engagement. Officials aim to enhance the space's appeal, making it more accessible, welcoming, and beneficial for residents and visitors alike. "Each model zone, though different in focus, is interconnected in exploring ideal living scenarios for our citizens," Qian said. He said the Yangpu riverside aims to become a vibrant example of how cities can evolve while maintaining a connection to their historical roots, ensuring that urban development serves the people.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong