News / Metro

Exhibition focuses on Venetian explorer Marco Polo and his writing

Shanghai Library's East Branch will open the "Real and Imaginary Lands" exhibition on Marco Polo's travels on November 3, celebrating the literary adventurer's legacy.
Exhibition focuses on Venetian explorer Marco Polo and his writing

Shanghai Library's East Branch will unveil the Marco Polo exhibition "Real and Imaginary Lands" on November 3, celebrating the literary adventurer's legacy and influence.

The exhibition is structured around four key themes – The Book of Wonders, Desert and Sail, Eternal Sun and Moon, and Constellations Aglow – featuring over 100 rare international manuscripts and texts related to "The Travels of Marco Polo," such as early handwritten manuscripts, multi-language print editions, and rare Chinese publications from the 19th century.

Many documents, including several early Italian manuscripts of The Travels of Marco Polo and his uncle's will, are being shown in China for the first time.

Designed to deepen understanding of The Travels of Marco Polo, the exhibition allows visitors to explore the book's journey from creation to global dissemination, experiencing its profound historical impact firsthand.

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the China-Italy Strategic Partnership and the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's passing, the event underscores Shanghai Library's commitment to cultural exchange and academic excellence.

Running until February 28, 2025, the library will also host a series of lectures by Chinese and international scholars as part of the exhibition, offering visitors richer perspectives on the iconic work.

Date: November 3-February 28, 2025

Venue: Shanghai Library's East Branch

Address: 300 Hehuan Rd 合欢路300号

Source: City News Service
