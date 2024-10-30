Qingpu District adds beauty in run-up to CIIE

Floral displays spruce up the area around the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), while increased capacity on buses and road changes make transportation easier.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Qingpu is ready for the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo with a beautiful and tidy environment and more convenient transportation, district authorities said on Wednesday. Floral displays are a highlight in areas around event venue the National Exhibition and Convention Center, featuring zinnia and begonia covering 4,034 square meters in areas such as the Laigang Road green area and both sides of Zhuguang Road. The main road sections of the core area have been spruced up with 1,506 bougainvilleas in various forms such as columnar, spherical, and potted plants, with ivy as an embellishment.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Potted poinsettias decorate the Yingang Rd E. Highway, with 2,122 flower boxes in place. Six landscapes at major spots, such as entrances to the center, feature elements such as auspicious cloud and flower mirrors. At night, a festive and dazzling scene will be presented, combining soft light effects with flowers.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Ti Gong

To improve traffic conditions and significantly reduce travel time between the venue and the Hongqiao hub, an on-ramp and off-ramp on Songze Avenue and Laigang Road opened to traffic on October 26, cutting around 15 minutes of travel time by avoiding a detour through Panlong Road. Capacity on regular bus routes serving this year's event has been increased by 10 percent. So far, the intended procurement amount of Qingpu's transaction delegation for this year's CIIE has exceeded US$350 million.

Ti Gong

"We have been actively organizing district-level departments and economic entities to identify and mobilize intended procurement orders, and organize various activities before CIIE to facilitate and promote the landing of international procurement orders," said Zhu Feng, deputy director of the Qingpu District Commerce Commission. The Qingpu transaction delegation has registered a total of 3,528 enterprises and 20,029 professional audiences. The industry distribution is extensive, with manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and software and information services accounting for more than 10 percent each. The district will host a number of activities during the event. Among these, Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone will host the Zhongguancun Low-Altitude Economy Trading Platform project signing ceremony on November 9.