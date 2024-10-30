News / Metro

Shanghai City Lawn Concert returns with 'Autumn Rhapsody'

The 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival's "Art Space" series and the 2024 Shanghai City Lawn Concert are live at the Shanghai City Lawn Music Plaza.
Ti Gong

A poster advertises The Budapest Marionettes.

The 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival's "Art Space" series, and the 2024 Shanghai City Lawn Concert, themed Autumn Rhapsody, are now live at the Shanghai City Lawn Music Plaza.

Reservations for a second round of seven concerts were available for free starting at 8pm on Tuesday.

The lineup includes a range of spectacular shows, from the Piazzolla-inspired Lorenz and His Friends square concert, an Italian saxophone quartet, and the symphonic performance Red Earth&Golden Songs, to unique puppet shows, dance recitals by the Beijing Dance Drama&Opera, and more. Each concert is free with a reservation, but tickets are limited, so book promptly.

To reserve, visit the official booking page and secure your electronic ticket.

Please arrive early on the day of the event for a smooth check-in with your QR code. For updates, follow the "Huangpu Best of Shanghai(黄浦最上海)" WeChat.

Date: November 1-12

Venue: Shanghai City Lawn Music Plaza

Address: 523 Yan'an Rd E.

Ti Gong

A poster advertises the Lorenz and His Friends square concert.

Ti Gong

A poster advertises Romantic Storm – Concert by Italian Saxophone Quartet.

