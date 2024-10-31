Shanghai expands affordable housing options for laborers
Shanghai is enhancing housing for its workforce through a series of community projects.
The efforts focus on transforming old worker communities into modern living spaces that meet current needs.
One notable area is the Changbai 228 Neighborhood in Yangpu District. Established in 1952 as part of a plan to build 20,000 worker homes, these units symbolize the city's industrial development.
Residents like Ju, a former employee of Shanghai Electric, remembered moving into these homes from cramped spaces. She recalls being happy in her new 24-square-meter apartment over half a century ago.
As time progressed, these homes became inadequate. In 2016, the 228 Neighborhood was chosen for urban renewal.
The project quickly achieved full agreement among residents for relocation, preserving the area's historical charm while upgrading facilities.
Now, the neighborhood serves as a model for the "15-Minute Community Life Circle." It offers diverse services, including retail, fitness, and cultural activities. New amenities like children's parks and community kitchens enhance the living experience.
Liu Wei, a professional from Jiangsu, recently moved to the newly opened "Chuangyu" talent apartments in the neighborhood.
She appreciated the modern facilities and the women's floors designed for safety and comfort.
"It's quiet and friendly here," she said, noting the absence of disputes among neighbors.
This year marks the fifth anniversary of Shanghai's initiative to create a "people's city" for citizens.
The city has shifted its focus from traditional homes to more accessible rental options.
Yao Wenjiang, deputy director of the housing guarantee office of the city's housing management bureau, announced that the city plans to add affordable apartments with over 30,000 beds for workers in 2024 as part of its housing initiatives.
So far, the city has secured over 26,000 beds, reaching 87 percent of its annual target. Yao emphasized ongoing efforts to create suitable living conditions for all workers in Shanghai.