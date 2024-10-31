Shanghai expands affordable housing options for laborers

Shanghai is enhancing housing for its workforce through a series of community projects.

The efforts focus on transforming old worker communities into modern living spaces that meet current needs.

One notable area is the Changbai 228 Neighborhood in Yangpu District. Established in 1952 as part of a plan to build 20,000 worker homes, these units symbolize the city's industrial development.

Residents like Ju, a former employee of Shanghai Electric, remembered moving into these homes from cramped spaces. She recalls being happy in her new 24-square-meter apartment over half a century ago.

As time progressed, these homes became inadequate. In 2016, the 228 Neighborhood was chosen for urban renewal.

The project quickly achieved full agreement among residents for relocation, preserving the area's historical charm while upgrading facilities.

Now, the neighborhood serves as a model for the "15-Minute Community Life Circle." It offers diverse services, including retail, fitness, and cultural activities. New amenities like children's parks and community kitchens enhance the living experience.